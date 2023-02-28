Wolverhampton Wanderers' lack of goal output from their centre-forwards is a concern for the Molineux outfit.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ lack of goal output from their centre-forwards is “extremely worrying” for the Molineux outfit, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GiveMeSport.

Julen Lopetegui’s side rank as the Premier League’s joint second-least productive team in front of goal, having found the back of the net just 18 times this season.

Wolves news – Forwards

Having only outscored the three relegated sides last season, it is perhaps unsurprising to see Wolves’ struggles in front of goal rear their head once again, with the West Midlands outfit very much embroiled in a Premier League relegation battle.

It has almost been 12 months since an out-and-out centre-forward last found the back of the net for Wanderers in the top flight, with Raul Jimenez’s strike against Watford on the 10th March last year signalling the beginning of a barren period for the Mexican.

Despite this, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GiveMeSport that he believes Wolves possess the qualities required to finish in the top half of the Premier League, having seen an upturn in form since November’s appointment of Lopetegui.

Jones has also stated that he feels that the Molineux outfit will be steered to safety by the 56-year-old head coach.

What has Jones said about Wolves?

Jones told GiveMeSport: “The goal output of this team in terms of the forwards is extremely worrying. But with Lopetegui in charge, I still think they’ll just be fine.

“He’s improved this team in most other areas and surely it's only a matter of time before they start scoring more goals.”

What next for Wolves?

Lopetegui’s immediate focus will be turning his players' attentions towards Wednesday evening’s trip to Anfield, where his side will be hoping to recreate their excellent performance against the same opposition from the beginning of February.

An own-goal from Joel Matip, followed by strikes from Craig Dawson and Ruben Neves secured a 3-0 victory and three points in front of an impressed Molineux faithful.

However, the former Real Madrid head coach will be hoping that one of his centre-forwards can break their goalscoring duck before long, with Jimenez, Diego Costa and Matheus Cunha now having made a combined 28 Premier League appearances without finding the back of the net this season.

But there’s no doubt that a return of ten goals in nine games is a significant improvement on the eight that the side had scored in 15 games under the tutelage of both Bruno Lage and Steve Davis, indicating that Wolves’ survival chances would be greatly boosted if their number nines' could start to find some form in front of goal.

