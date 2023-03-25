Wolverhampton Wanderers have taken “one step forward, two steps back” on a frequent basis under Julen Lopetegui at Molineux, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Wolves have won one of their last five fixtures as they look to stave off relegation from the Premier League.

Wolves news – Latest

Wolves’ latest defeat at the hands of Leeds United means that Lopetegui’s outfit are embroiled in a battle to avoid the drop at the end of the season with the need to arrest a worrying run of form the highest of priorities.

Lopetegui took the reins of the Molineux outfit in November and has guided the team from the Premier League’s basement side to 13th place, but the club are still looking over their shoulder in a bid to avoid dropping into the Championship for the first time since 2018.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Wolves’ most recent defeat was “alarming” and criticised Adama Traore’s decision to stop chasing the ball after he felt he was pulled back by Crysencio Summerville, resulting in Leeds’ fourth and final goal of the game.

And Taylor “can’t really see what Lopetegui is trying to do” at the time of writing but isn’t worried about the side in a relegation sense.

What has Taylor said about Wolves?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I still think Wolves have enough. I am worried about them, not in terms of relegation, but I can't really see what Lopetegui is trying to do.

“Wolves fans might correct me because I can't watch them every week.

“I watch them on Match of the Day or if they’re on the telly. But I've been disappointed with the one step forward, two steps back from Wolves.

“There have been so many times I've thought they've been out of relegation trouble, but they seem to have a couple of dodgy results, and the next time you look at the table, they're still involved.”

What comes next for Wolves?

Wolves will travel to Nottingham Forest in their first game after the international break on the 1st April in what could be another fixture that has a huge say in both side’s chances of survival this term.

Following their trip to the City Ground, Lopetegui’s side face Chelsea at home before significant clashes with Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Everton amongst others.

The Wanderers faithful will hope they can scrape enough points from their remaining fixtures to retain their top-flight status heading into the 2023/24 season.

But recent home defeats to Leeds and Bournemouth may have been a wake-up call to both the management and staff as the prospect of relegation increases.