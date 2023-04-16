Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui may look to make four significant signings at Molineux this summer if the club retains its Premier League status, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Wolves currently find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

Wolves news – Latest

Lopetegui has already forced Fosun to flex their financial muscle during the winter transfer window, having spent £33m on six signings with the club set to part with an additional £43m when they make Matheus Cunha’s loan move permanent at the end of the season.

Having sat bottom of the league during the World Cup break, the Spanish head coach has seriously boosted the West Midlands outfit’s chances of survival, with the club currently sitting in 13th place, seven points above the drop zone.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves need to sort out the futures of midfield duo Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes, with both players linked with moves away in the upcoming summer transfer window.

And the journalist believes the club could be looking at signing “six or seven” players, if they secure their Premier League survival, come the end of the season.

What has Jones said about Wolves?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Lopetegui will be looking at least four players coming in. But they’re going to be moving players out too.

“We know about the contracts starting to wind down and the high-profile situations looming over Wolves, so that's not a complete surprise.

“When I say four, I mean four significant players. In terms of overall signings, I think they’ll probably be looking more at six or seven.”

What next for Wolves?

With plans for the summer transfer window likely to be drawn up behind the scenes, Lopetegui’s primary focus will be on achieving Premier League survival ahead of what could be an exciting future for Wolves.

The Molineux outfit significantly boosted their chances of remaining in the top flight with a 2-0 victory over Brentford this weekend, whilst results for other teams down the bottom generally have gone in the club’s favour.

However, Lopetegui will be adamant about moving on from the victory as soon as possible ahead Wolves' trip to Leicester City next weekend, where the Wanderers faithful will be hoping for much the same as last week.

Clashes against Crystal Palace and Everton in the near future could make or break Wolves’ season, but Lopetegui and co. will hope to rack up enough points as quickly as possible to avoid their fate going down to the wire.