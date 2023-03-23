Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 4-2 defeat at the hands of relegation rivals Leeds United at Molineux last weekend was “alarming”, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Julen Lopetegui’s side felt they were on the edge of several poor refereeing decisions but were left licking their wounds heading into the international break.

Wolves news – Latest

After having been 3-0 down to Leeds after 62 minutes, Wolves dragged themselves back into the game with strikes from Jonny Castro Otto and Matheus Cunha bringing the score to 3-2 with just over ten minutes of the match remaining.

However, a challenge from Jonny on Whites full-back Luke Ayling resulted in a VAR check which eventually recommended referee Michael Salisbury show the Spaniard a red card, leaving the West Midlands outfit a man-light for the final minutes of the game.

Wanderers’ misery was compounded in the late stages of stoppage time when Adama Traore felt he was pulled back by Crysencio Summerville, who then set up Rodrigo to finish past Jose Sa and secure a 4-2 victory for Javi Gracia’s side.

In another twist of events, Wolves substitute Matheus Nunes was shown a red card after contesting the decision to allow Rodrigo’s goal, though on appeal, he will not serve a ban.

Jones believes that small moments in the match tipped the game in Leeds’ favour, but believes that Traore – who arrived at Molineux for a fee of £18m in the summer of 2018 - was at fault for stopping when he felt he was fouled by Summerville.

What has Jones said about Wolves and Traore?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I honestly thought Wolves were the one team that didn’t have to worry. I still think they'll probably be alright, but this is alarming.

“There are such small moments in this game that just turn it the other way. It could easily have been their day, but it wasn't. I think that is a time when you seriously worry.

“Traore losing the ball in that situation and then appealing for the foul and not getting it. You can't do that and stop in those moments. It could cost you.”

What next for Wolves?

Wolves’ latest defeat leaves them lying 13th in the Premier League table, sitting just three points above the drop zone, having played a game more than most of their relegation rivals.

Cunha’s strike last weekend means that a Wanderers centre-forward has scored a top-flight goal for the first time in over a year, but Lopetegui needs his side to click into a relatively competent attacking outfit if they are to avoid the drop to the Championship at the end of the season.

Wanderers travel to Nottingham Forest in another huge clash at the bottom of the Premier League on 1st April, in a fixture which could have a big say on both sides’ chances of securing their top division status.

And Lopetegui will be looking to put last weekend’s defeat behind them as they aim to secure three points which would significantly boost the spirits of the Wolves faithful.