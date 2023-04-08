Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder is expected to leave the Molineux outfit this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old’s £50,000 per-week contract with Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves side expires in the summer of 2024.

Wolves transfer news – Ruben Neves

According to a report in the Daily Mirror, Wolves are resigned to losing Neves this summer, with the club yet to agree on a contract extension with the midfielder.

The same report states that Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in his services, but the West Midlands outfit would prefer to sell to a club outside of the Premier League.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves may be forced into selling Neves this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer 12 months later.

And Taylor expects Neves to move on and believes that Lopetegui’s struggling side are in somewhat of a “transitional period.”

What has Taylor said about Wolves and Neves?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “If Wolves survive, I expect them to improve because Lopetegui is a good manager, and they have good players.

“But I feel like they are going through another bit of a transitional period.

“I think Neves will move on, and Moutinho can't do it forever.

“They’ve got so many forwards in their squad, but none capable of nailing down a spot in the team. So, I think there's work to do there.

“Wolves aren’t the most exciting club in the Premier League at the moment.”

How has Neves performed for Wolves this season?

Despite Wolves’ struggles, Neves has enjoyed another solid campaign at Molineux and will hope that he can guide the club to Premier League survival come the end of the season.

The 39-cap Portugal international has hit the back of the net five times in 28 top-flight appearances this term, having been handed the captain's armband following Conor Coady’s loan move to Everton last summer.

An average WhoScored rating of 6.99 for his displays in the Premier League this campaign ranks him as the best-performing player in Lopetegui’s squad, indicating how vital he is to the Wanderers’ chances of survival in the coming weeks.

Wolves have already had a taste of life without Neves in today's clash with Chelsea and will be without their talisman for next weekend's visit of Brenfrord after receiving his tenth yellow card of the season in last week’s 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest, leading to a two-match suspension.

But the midfielder will hope to play a significant part in retaining the club’s Premier League status before his likely departure in the summer.