Wolverhampton Wanderers may be more fearful of Liverpool’s interest in midfielders Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes at Molineux after the Reds cooled their ambitions of signing Jude Bellingham, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The £135,000 per-week duo have been widely linked with moves away from Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves outfit.

Wolves transfer news – Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes

According to Football Insider, Manchester United will rival Liverpool in their pursuit of Nunes this summer.

The same publication recently suggested that a fee of £50m could be enough to land his signature.

The 24-year-old only joined Wolves for a then-club-record fee of £38m plus an added potential of £4m in add-ons last summer but could be on his way out of Molineux later this year.

Meanwhile, according to the Daily Mirror, Wolves are resigned to losing Neves at the end of the season.

At the conclusion of this campaign, the 26-year-old has just one year left on his current contract, with Liverpool one of the clubs interested in his services.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves will be prepared to deal with both departures in the same vein as Diogo Jota and Matt Doherty’s moves away from Molineux in 2020.

But with Liverpool set to avoid signing Borussia Dortmund and England star Bellingham this summer, Wolves will be wary of the Reds’ interest in the duo.

What has Jones said about Neves and Nunes’ Wolves futures?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Maybe since the Bellingham news, they will be a little bit more worried about Liverpool coming hunting in their neck of the woods.

“It comes with the territory of being a club in a position and a status level like theirs. It is expected. They've had it for a long time in the Premier League.”

How have Neves and Nunes performed for Wolves?

Whilst Neves and Nunes have been key players for Wolves this season, the former’s departure will cause the most distress amongst the fanbase, given his almost legend status at Molineux.

Since his £15.8m arrival from FC Porto in the summer of 2017, the Wanderers skipper has hit the back of the net 29 times and has provided 12 assists in 246 appearances for the West Midlands outfit, winning the Championship title as well as being part of a side that reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Nunes has made just 24 outings for the Molineux side, bagging just one whilst laying on a singular assist, albeit in two crucial 1-0 victories for the club.

Whilst the Portugal duo could well have their eye on a future move, there’s no doubt that the midfield pair’s primary focus will be on retaining Wolves’ Premier League status this season.

But Fosun and the Wanderers hierarchy must prepare for a summer of negotiation regarding Neves and Nunes, with the Premier League vultures set to circle for both.