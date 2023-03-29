Wolverhampton Wanderers may have no choice but to sell Ruben Neves at Molineux this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The £50,000 per-week earner’s contract expires in the summer of 2024.

Wolves contract news – Ruben Neves

According to a report from 90min earlier this month, Wolves are set to offer Neves a new contract as they look to secure his future in the West Midlands.

The 26-year-old has been a key man since his £15.8m move to Molineux, but a departure feels inevitable in the summer should the Portuguese avoid signing an extension with Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Respected journalist Pete O’Rourke has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Wanderers may have to “reluctantly” consider moving the club captain on as they look to avoid allowing him to leave for free 12 months later.

And Sheth believes that Wolves could probably command a fee between £40m-£50m for Neves, even with just a year remaining on his contract.

What has Sheth said about Wolves and Neves?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “With a year left on his contract, Wolves might have no choice but to cash in because he’s a big asset for them.

“Even though he’s only going to have a year left come the summer, they could probably command around £40m-50m for Ruben Neves even then.

“But they don't want to let him go. That is clear.

“But if big enough clubs come in for him, Ruben Neves himself might start making the noises to say: ‘it's time I made that move because this will be my one big opportunity to do that.’”

How has Neves performed during his time at Wolves?

Neves – previously hailed as “outstanding” by The Athletic’s Tim Spiers – has been an excellent signing for Wolves and has played a part in the club’s recent success.

The 39-cap Portugal international has made 245 appearances for the Molineux outfit, hitting the back of the net 29 times and providing 12 assists whilst also playing a part in the side’s Championship title-winning season of 2017/18.

The West Midlands side will be indebted to Neves if they remain in the Premier League this season, with the midfielder achieving a WhoScored rating of 7.00 for his displays in the top flight, ranking as the best-performing-player in Lopetegui’s squad.

The 5 foot 11 star also compares favourably to his positional peers, ranking in the top 2% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues, as well as the Champions League and Europa League for clearances per 90 minutes (2.52) according to FBref.

Neves will be a huge miss to Wolves regardless of whether they can retain their Premier League status, but it seems unlikely that Fosun will allow the player to run down his contract at risk of losing him for free in 2024, indicating that a sale could be on the cards.