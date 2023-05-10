Wolverhampton Wanderers could be set for an “interesting summer” ahead of the transfer window, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Julen Lopetegui’s side have secured their Premier League status for next season and can plan for the upcoming market.

Wolves news – Latest

Last weekend’s 1-0 victory over West Midlands rivals Aston Villa, coupled with Leicester City’s defeat at Fulham, has mathematically confirmed Wolves’ place in next season’s Premier League.

Lopetegui can look back on this achievement with great pride, having taken over the side when they were bottom of the league, four points adrift from safety during the break for the World Cup.

Therefore, it’s unsurprising to hear that the Wolves hierarchy have full faith in the 57-year-old head coach, as journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT.

And Sheth believes that, with talk surrounding some of Wolves’ key players, the upcoming transfer window will be an important one for the club.

What has Sheth said about Wolves?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “I think this summer will be such an important one for Wolves.

“They have several players out of contract in the next one or two years, whilst clubs are going after their big-name players like Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes.

“It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer in terms of how many players Lopetegui can keep, how many players want to stay and how good their recruitment can be.

“A club is dependent on that, especially a club like Wolves. They will depend on their recruitment in the summer because they have to get it right more often than other clubs who can spend big money.

“If another club spends big money on a player, and it doesn't work, then another big club can just say, ‘We’ll just spend more money on another player,’ whereas Wolves have to hit the target more often than not.

“I think it’s going to be a very interesting summer for Wolves.”

What could happen this summer at Wolves?

Wolves’ transfer window is likely to be dominated by the future of midfielder Ruben Neves, who has attracted both Premier League and European interest in his signature.

The 26-year-old has just one-year remaining on his deal, and with no news of an extension in the offing, the West Midlands giants may be forced to part with their club captain for a fee of £40m.

Meanwhile, Adama Traore’s time at Molineux looks to be reaching its end with the winger unlikely to put pen to paper on a new deal, with his current contract expiring at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Football Insider has reported that Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Barcelona are keeping tabs on midfielder Matheus Nunes, who could be available for a fee of £50m this summer.

With departures set to be the key discussion over the coming weeks, Lopetegui will work with his recruitment team to identify potential replacements for each of the Wanderers’ likely departures over the summer months.

The Spanish head coach has already achieved his primary goal of keeping the club in the Premier League, but leading a rebuild will be his next task as the West Midlands outfit look to a fresh start next term.