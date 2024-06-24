Highlights Wolves will aim to strengthen their squad this summer, but they won't need to sell big names like Max Kilman.

Last summer saw Wolves undergo a fire sale, but they will avoid repeating it

Wolves are not pressured to sell, and can hold out for big bids - but still can't afford to lose Kilman

Wolverhampton Wanderers are preparing themselves for a huge summer as they aim to strengthen in the hope of getting into the top half of the Premier League next season - and fans will be buoyed that they don't have to buy to sell, with Dharmesh Sheth exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the Molineux outfit won't be forced to sell big names such as Max Kilman this summer.

Wolves were one of the favourites to go down last season but an inspired campaign under Gary O'Neil - who only came to the fore after Julen Lopetegui left - saw them finish comfortably above relegation in the bottom half. A summer window will give them the chance to strengthen and Sheth believes that, unlike last summer, they won't have to sell before buying.

Wolves Have Had Previous Fire Sales

The club will want to avoid doing so again

Reports earlier in the month suggested that Wolves would have to sell before they bought to keep in line with PSR regulations, having overspent in the past. Last summer even saw Wolves undergo a fire sale to keep in line with FFP guidelines.

Whilst Matheus Cunha was bought from Atletico Madrid for a fee of £44million, that was their only huge outlay - whilst they lost Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, Nathan Collins, Raul Jimenez, and most importantly Matheus Nunes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wolves' 14th-placed finish last season was their worst since promotion in 2018.

The latter headed to Manchester City for a fee of £53million, a huge sale given that Neves went for around £47million and Collins' fee was over the £20.5million they paid Burnley for his services just a year before - which represents a huge lump of money brought in.

Sheth: Wolves Fire Sale 'Contrary to Reports'

Wolves don't have to sell their star men to add recruits

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said that whilst reports have stated that Wolves will have to sell to buy, that isn't the case - and as such, they can hold out for a ransom for Kilman instead of having to sell him for less than desired. He said:

"As far as Wolves are concerned, they don't want to sell - and contrary to some reports, I'm told that they are under no pressure to sell either. "There's all this talk about profit and sustainability rules, and that they have to sell to make some money before June 30th. I'm told that is not the case, and that they wouldn't have to sell Max Kilman. "However, if a bid was to come in in excess of £40million, £45million...then I think Wolves - like any other club if a big bid was to come in - would have to seriously consider it. They don't want to let him go."

Wolves Can't Afford to Sell Another Star

They have suffered enough in recent seasons

Selling another star like Kilman would only punish Wolves once more after their 'firesale' of sorts last summer. There is only so many times a club can go backwards and after selling club favourites such as Neves, Moutinho and Nunes all in one window, it seemed quite a drop off from the west Midlands outfit - with many predicting them to go down due to the loss in playing quality.

Max Kilman's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 38 1st Clearances Per Game 4.7 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.2 =8th Interceptions Per Game 1 =3rd Match rating 6.71 10th

Others have stepped up to the plate - Mario Lemina, Hwang Hee-Chan and Rayan Ait-Nouri especially - but some investment will undoubtedly be needed to ensure that they stave off any doubts of relegation and secure yet another mid-table finish.

Selling Kilman would not only weaken their backline, but also worsen morale among fans - and with three strong sides coming up from the Championship, it may well be a free-for-all at the bottom of the table in which an established side could suffer relegation.

