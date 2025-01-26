Wolverhampton Wanderers want to sign another centre-back this month despite the arrival of Emmanuel Agbadou, according to Football Insider.

Vitor Pereira is eager to strengthen his defence amid a Premier League relegation battle where they sit 17th, only above the drop zone on goal difference. They have shipped 52 goals in 23 games, and only Southampton have a worse record, which tells of the need for more defensive reinforcements.

Agbadou, 27, joined Wolves from Stade Reims for £16.6 million, and he's come straight into Pereira's defence, appearing in three league fixtures, all of which have been defeats. Another centre-back signing is desired before the winter transfer window closes on February 3.

Wolves Want Another Defender Amid Relegation Scrap

Auxerre's Clement Akpa Has Been Linked

Wolves's desire to sign a new centre-back could see their scouts stay in France amid talk of a move for Auxerre's Clement Akpa, who can play in central defence and at left-back. The 23-year-old Ivorian defender could follow his compatriot Agbadou to Molineux and GIVEMESPORT sources indicate that the club's recruitment staff have been impressed with his performances in Ligue 1 this season.

Akpa has made 18 appearances in the French top flight this season, helping his side keep five clean sheets and he's viewed as one for the future in French football. He helped Auxerre win the second division last year and could be the man Pereira turns to for further options at the back.

Clement Akpa Stats (Ligue 1 This Season) Appearances 18 Clean Sheets 4 Interceptions per game 1.1 Tackles per game 1.8 Possession won 0.1 Balls recovered per game 4.4 Dribbled past per game 0.5 Clearances per game 4.1 Total duels won 4.3 (62%)

Wolves could also swoop for a midfielder amid uncertainty over the future of former captain Mario Lemina, who told the club he wanted to leave earlier this month. The Old Gold are prepared to sell the veteran midfielder for £5 million, and he's garnered interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 25/01/2025.

