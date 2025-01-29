Wolverhampton Wanderers are hoping to make at least four signings before the transfer deadline with Lens defender Kevin Danso a key target, according to the Daily Mail.

Wolves are battling to remain in the Premier League, much in the same manner as they did last season. Gary O’Neil was sacked in December and replaced by Vitor Pereira and while the Portuguese oversaw some promising results in his early games, it is clear that the new manager bounce has ended, with Wolves still struggling.

The club sit 18th in the Premier League table at the time of writing, but are just one point behind Leicester City. With just four wins to their name all season and 52 goals conceded, the second-most in the league, it is clear that Wolves need reinforcements.

Wolves want to sign Danso

Centre-back is one of four bodies wanted

The Midlands club have already been active this month, having signed centre-back Emmanuel Agbadou from Reims for around £17million. It is clear that Pereira wants to further bolster his defence however, with Wolves having been linked to yet another central defender.

Reports suggest that Wolves are very keen on signing Kevin Danso, who has been described as "rapid", with the centre-back said to be worth around £25 million. The Austrian international would be open to moving to the Premier League, but Wolves are yet to have reached a conclusive deal with Lens after having a bid rejected.

Kevin Danso 24/25 Stats Competition Appearances Goals Clean Sheets Ligue 1 12 0 5 Conference League Qualifiers 1 0 0 Coupe de France 1 0 0

Alongside Danso, Wolves are also reportedly keen on making at least three further additions. With reports suggesting that former captain Mario Lemina will depart before the window closes, Wolves are hopeful that they can sign a defensive midfielder to replace the Gabon international.

Not only that, but Wolves are also set to utilise the loan market by drafting in a winger and a striker until the end of the season, offering support to the likes of Matheus Cunha, Jacob Strand Larsen and Pablo Sarabia as they look to add up to four signings to the squad before Deadline Day.

