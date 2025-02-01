Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly looking to land a new forward signing before the transfer window slams shut on Monday (February 3), alongside their existing priorities to bolster in midfield and defence, as per Express and Star journalist, Liam Keen.

Former Reims defender, Emmanuel Agbadou, remains the Premier League outfit's only signing so far this month, and his immediate impact has already impressed boss, Vitor Pereira. However, Wolves are still looking to add further new faces to the squad to bulk up the depth ahead of the second half of the season, and Jorge Strand Larsen's hamstring setback has made space for a new reinforcement in attack.

Wolves Chasing New Forward Signing

They may be restricted by squad size regulations

Via his report, Keen noted that although Wolves remain eager to bolster in a number of areas within the squad, they may be forced to navigate carefully due to rules regarding their registered Premier League squad. As such, it is thought that "they may need some outgoings" before they can address other issues.

Nonetheless, a new forward remains of interest to the midlands-based club. The injury to Strand Larsen leaves Pereira one short in his attacking options, which should remain the case for two to three weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wolves rank 13th for goals scored and 16th for total expected goals among all teams in the Premier League, with 32 and 24.1 respectively.

Meanwhile, uncertainty around the star man, Matheus Cunha, continues to loom as well. The Brazilian is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal amid transfer interest from Arsenal, and Wolves will be determined to fend off any late interest, but a replacement may be due if he is to depart.

It was previously revealed that Wolves were among a host of clubs holding an interest in Sporting winger, Geny Catamo, and the 23-year-old's situation could be one to watch in the final moments of this transfer window.

Elsewhere, Wolves are also targeting Lens ace, Kevin Danso, in a bid to add a second defender to the squad. Dynamo Kiev star, Volodymyr Brazhko, has also been of interest, as exclusively revealed by GIVEMESPORT on the Market Madness podcast, with ex-captain, Mario Lemina, subject to plenty of interest from Saudi Arabia.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 01/02/2025