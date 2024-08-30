Wolverhampton Wanderers are considering the recruitment of a winger and/or centre-back on loan in the closing hours, reports John Percy on X.

One of those looks set to be Ajax winger Carlos Forbs after David Ornstein confirmed an agreement had been reached between the two clubs on a loan with option to buy, and now the club may turn toward the loan market in their pursuit of reinforcement at both ends of the field.

Percy also reports that winger Daniel Podence is closing in on a transfer to Al-Shabab FC, to the tune of £5m with a considerable sell-on clause inserted into the deal.

With Percy having previously reported Wolves as having only £20m to spend this summer, they may now turn towards the temporary market to fill the gaps in their squad.

Wolves to Consider Loans

The club may turn to the temp market to reinforce

With Wolves having been rocked by the departures of club captain Max Kilman and star winger Pedro Neto this summer, to West Ham United and Chelsea respectively, the onus has been on the club to replace where possible.

Fabrizio Romano had previously told GIVEMESPORT that Ajax winger Carlos Forbs was the priority target for the club, but any deal looked to be stalling until today.

Podence Saudi-Bound

The Portuguese winger is close to his move

Whilst Wolves search for a new winger, another may be making his way out of the club today, in the fashion of Daniel Podence.

The Portuguese wide man has fallen down the pecking order at Molineux in recent times, spending the 23/24 campaign on loan to Greek side Olympiacos, with whom he won the UEFA Conference League.

Having made two Premier League appearances off of the bench so far this season, his time in the West Midlands appears to be coming to a close, with Al-Shabab nearing a £5m move for the 28-year-old.