Wolverhampton Wanderers "like" West Ham United's Alphonse Areola and are also interested in a player from another Premier League club, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Wolves could find themselves needing to sign a new shot-stopper this summer, as Jose Sa is currently a target for Nottingham Forest.

Wolves transfer news

The Athletic recently reported that Forest have put Sa on their shortlist of goalkeepers, which also includes Manchester United's Dean Henderson.

The Englishman spent last season on loan at the City Ground and the same outlet claims that he is the East Midlands club's main target.

However, it appears that Forest are still interested in Sa, meaning that Wolves may have to enter the transfer market for a new shot-stopper themselves.

Areola, who cost West Ham just £8m, according to the Evening Standard, barely played for the Hammers last season. In total, the 6 ft 5 World Cup winner made just two starts in the Premier League (via Transfermarkt), so a move elsewhere may appeal to him.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Alphonse Areola and Wolves?

As well as Areola, Galetti says Wolves are also interested in Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle as they look for reinforcements this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "For the goalkeeper, Jose Sa can leave this summer and they like Areola as a possible replacement. Doyle is followed by several Premier League clubs, including Wolves."

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What next for Wolves?

If Sa does go on to depart Molineux, which looks like a possibility, then bringing in a new goalkeeper will obviously be a priority for Julen Lopetegui.

Until then, the Spaniard and the Wolves hierarchy will probably be focusing on other matters, such as the situation with Max Kilman. Transfer insider Dean Jones recently informed GIVEMESPORT that the centre-back will be allowed to leave the club if a high enough offer comes in for him.

According to multiple outlets, including The Telegraph, Napoli have already had a £30m bid for his services rejected.

Despite Wolves seemingly being open to selling Kilman for the right price, Jones has stated that a new contract is also not out of the question, so sorting out his future really is something that is on their agenda right now. The Englishman is not the only player who could leave the West Midlands club before the start of the new season, though.

According to the Express & Star, the Wanderers are willing to listen to offers for Daniel Podence.

There has been a lot of change at Wolves this summer so far. Ruben Neves recently left for Saudi Arabia, while his compatriot Joao Moutinho has departed as well. Looking at the above, more could obviously follow as the transfer window goes on.

For some Wolves supporters, it may not necessarily be a bad thing after a difficult 2022/23 campaign. You can argue that the Premier League outfit need a bit of a reset, which they seem to be getting. If they are truly going to improve, though, then these potential departures need to be balanced with incomings.