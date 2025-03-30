Summary Many successful WWE Superstars have achieved numerous World Championship wins, solidifying their status as legends.

Women's wrestling in the WWE has evolved over the years, with numerous stars cementing themselves as icons.

WWE Superstars like Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Trish Stratus have dominated with multiple title reigns.

There are numerous reasons why wrestlers get into the professional wrestling business. However, among all the different paths and stories, the goal remains the same. Every wrestler dreams of becoming a title holder and, if lucky enough, a World Champion. An honour that cements someone as a star and the focal point of a show or a company, it is a prestigious accolade to have on a CV. An achievement that a lucky few have had the honour of replicating numerous times. WWE's women's division plays host to a plethora of successful stars who have managed to do so.