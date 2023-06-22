England cricketer Kate Cross says she feels “stronger and fitter” after battling a tropical virus, and hopes that the forthcoming Women’s Ashes will be a “huge positive for women’s cricket”.

On Thursday 22 June, Cross, 31, is set to star in England's campaign to reclaim the Women’s Ashes after losing 12-4 to Australia Women in 2022.

The English bowler has recently been named to the playing XI which will face Australia in the single five-day Test at Trent Bridge.

It’s also thought that the 31-year-old will play in the scheduled three-one-day internationals and the three T20s, too.

Cross's inclusion in the team comes after she admitted to “struggling” with her physical and mental health this year after contracting a tropical parasite.

In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, the Manchester-born cricketer admitted that she had been having a “tough time”.

Kate Cross overcomes tropical disease to make Women's Ashes team

Cross stated: “It was frustrating because I’d take some medication and feel a bit better, then it would stop being as effective, and I’d feel unwell again – so I never had any clarity.

“The not knowing was really tough because mentally you don’t know where you’re at.”

She also revealed that she previously feared she was never “going to be able to get back to full health”.

However, thanks to a recent round of medication, Cross now feels “a lot stronger and fitter” and has been able to get her “workloads up”.

Record-breaking ticket sales for Women's Ashes

At the time of writing, over 70,000 tickets have been sold for the Women’s Ashes, which is a record-breaking amount.

Around 11,000 of these have been purchased for the five-day Trent Bridge encounter, which will produce the biggest crowd for a home England women's match in the Test format.

Cross believes England have a “real opportunity” to push women’s cricket forward, and hopes to capitalise on the success of the England Lionesses at Euro 2022.

She said: “As a team we sat down together and watched the Lionesses last year – I remember us all going mad when they equalised in the quarter-final – and it felt like they really captured the nation’s imagination.”

The cricketer also stated that if her England side “were to have a good Ashes series, in packed-out stadiums”, it would be a “huge positive for women’s cricket.”

Kate Cross (left) believes the England Lionesses helped capture the nation's imagination. Credit: Getty.

Super captain Heather Knight

One of the key figures behind the cricket team’s success is captain Heather Knight.

Following the retirement of Charlotte Edwards in 2016, the 32-year-old was given skipper status and has been the driving force behind English women’s cricket ever since.

Speaking about the “very calm” batter, Cross said that Knight has always had a “very strong will to win”.

“Heather is obviously a massive part of what we do as a team. It can sometimes be quite difficult to captain, you’ve got a lot of decisions to make and you have to take a lot of responsibility,” she said.

“She cares so deeply about this team and the people in it. She leads from the front and naturally that drags people with her, which drives the standard in the group.”

Despite Australia’s Alyssa Healy, 33, warning her opponents not to be ‘overconfident’, Cross says she isn’t worried about England’s chances this summer.

Credit: Getty

“I don’t think we’re overconfident. We’re playing against the best team in the world, and they’ve shown that over the last few years.

“But we really can’t worry too much about them – we have a job to do and we have to give ourselves the best chance of competing.”

Cross concluded by urging her team to “believe in ourselves” and have confidence in their own skills.

The five-day Test between England and Australia at Trent Bridge starts on Thursday 22 June.

Edgbaston, the Kia Oval and Lord's will then all be hosting their first Women’s Ashes IT20s, on July 1st, 5th and 8th respectively.

This will be followed by three one-day internationals – at the Seat Unique Stadium on July 12th, The Ageas Bowl on July 16th, and the Cooper Associates County Ground on July 18th.

Tickets for all three formats can still be brought on the ECB website.