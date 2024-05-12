Highlights Toronto's new WNBA team in 2026 will have access to top NCAA draft prospects like Watkins, Johnson, Fulwiley, Rice, and Hidalgo.

Watkins is a USC star, Johnson adds Toronto culture flair, and Fulwiley is primed for WNBA success under Staley.

Rice excels at UCLA and Hidalgo shines at Notre Dame, promising more elite picks for Toronto's roster.

With the exciting news that Toronto will be getting a WNBA franchise in 2026, conversations are flowing about the potential of this team. What will they be named? What colors will the team adopt? Who will coach?

With a few years to process all of the possibilities, one thing is for sure right now - this team will be talented regardless. With all the talent in the WNBA currently, all the talent getting waived from teams because of lack of space, and all the talent coming up in college - there is plenty of talent to go around.

Now that there is a definitive start date for the team, the idea of draft prospects is top of mind. The NCAA is bursting with talent that Toronto could pick up in the 2026 draft and beyond - even without the no.1 overall pick.

Here are five of the top prospects set to come out of women's college basketball in 2026 and beyond:

Note: The WNBA rules state that a player must graduate from their college program and turn 22 years of age in the year they declare to be eligible for the draft.

1 Juju Watkins (University of Southern California, Class of 2027)

Watkins broke the USC record for points by a freshman and won National Freshman of the Year in the NCAA

The number one high school prospect in the 2023 class shocked the basketball nation when she opted to commit to her hometown team: the University of Southern California. Juju Watkins, LA born and raised, is one of the most exciting prospects in women's basketball, and the competition among top college programs to get her was tight.

The Trojans have not won a National Championship for women's basketball since they went back to back in 1983 and 1984. The program's head coach, Lindsay Gottlieb, didn't stop that fact from pursuing Watkins with a pitch that centered around bringing basketball excellence and pride back to her hometown. To build a legacy for herself and for the program at the same time. To bring USC back into the ranks as a top women's basketball destination.

Watkins bought in, and in only one season with the Trojans, has already achieved many of those goals. The young star led her team to a PAC-12 championship and an Elite Eight game as a freshman, averaging 27.1 points per game throughout the season. She even exploded with a 51-point performance against Stanford in February of 2024.

She also broke USC's record for points by a freshman, as she scored 920 points total throughout the season. The guard is extremely versatile in her shot-making ability, crafty in her footwork, and efficient in her offense. She can also give it back on defense, averaging 2.3 steals per game.

With three years of college left before Watkins is eligible for the 2027 WNBA draft, the sky is the limit for the young superstar. She's already proving to be turning around USC's women's basketball program and is one of the most exciting young basketball players on the scene. If Toronto is able to get her on the team, she would become a generational talent for years to come, and the face of the sport in Canada.

2 Flau'Jae Johnson (Louisiana State University, Class of 2026)

Not only is Johnson a baller, but she would fit seamlessly into Toronto culture

Already a National Champion with LSU despite still having two more years of college left, Flau'Jae Johnson is just plain cool. Not only is she incredibly talented on the court as a big guard, but she has also built herself a side career as a rapper and musician.

As a player, Johnson's ability to drive to the basket and hit a middy has come in clutch for LSU more times than you can count. She averaged 14.9 points per game in her sophomore season and took over in a few of LSU's big wins as they made it to the Elite Eight in March Madness.

Johnson also has talent on defense, helped by her long wingspan and speed. It's still baffling that her coach did not put her on Caitlin Clark more when LSU lost to Iowa in the 2024 NCAA tournament. Still, Johnson has two more years in college to develop her skills before she heads to the professional level.

She actually may be a more attainable draft target for Toronto than some of the other top picks, seeing as we don't know where Toronto will get to pick in their first season in the league. Johnson will likely go in the first round, and if Toronto ends up picking a little later in the round, they could scoop her up.

With her undeniable swagger, musical ability, admirable personality and on-court skills, Johnson would become an instant fan favorite in Toronto.

3 MiLaysia Fulwiley (University of South Carolina, Class of 2027)

Fulwiley is being trained for the WNBA by the best of the best of coaches

MiLaysia Fulwiley made her debut for the University of South Carolina in Paris, France where she scored 17 points and had six assists and six steals. She went on to have an incredible freshman season, as her team went undefeated and won a National Championship.

Another player who committed to her hometown college, the South Carolina native is under the wing of women's basketball legend Dawn Staley. Coach Staley has been pumping out WNBA All-Stars for years, and players like A'ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston attribute their success to her mentorship. She's built an empire at South Carolina, and her players come into the league primed and ready to dominate.

Fulwiley is the first athlete to sign an NIL deal with Curry Brand, Stephen Curry's brand, as well. She averaged 11.7 points per game coming off the bench for the Gamecocks and is on track to be a leader on this South Carolina team throughout the rest of her college years.

Her confidence, defensive ability, and unique craftiness on drives make her an incredibly fun basketball player to watch. If she were to come to Toronto, she could develop into an instant All-Star for the team.

4 Kiki Rice (University of California Los Angeles, Class of 2026)

The number two recruit in her high school class, Rice is the highest recruit UCLA has ever secured

Kiki Rice was a huge recruit for UCLA, coming in as the no.2 ranked player out of the class of 2022. UCLA has been building for years and has taken advantage of things like the transfer portal to build up their roster. Rice heads into her junior season now in 2024 and has steadily grown as a leader for the Bruins.

If Rice is able to advance to the Final Four during her time at UCLA, she will be among the first to ever do it for the school - a big reason she was drawn to the program. Now that UCLA is moving conferences after the PAC-12 was dissolved, Rice also cemented her legacy as one of the last players to make the All-PAC-12 team in 2024.

Another guard, Rice averaged 13.2 points per game for the Bruins in her sophomore year, up from 11.6 in her freshman season. Projected to be drafted in a lottery spot when she is eligible in 2026, Rice could be a great pickup for Toronto in their first WNBA draft. She has a high ceiling as a facilitator and playmaker, and will only continue to develop her offensive ability as she progresses through college.

5 Hannah Hildalgo (Notre Dame, Class of 2027)

Hidalgo helped her Fighting Irish to an ACC Championship as a freshman

The NCAA was bursting with freshman talent in the 2023-24 season, and Hannah Hidalgo was at the top of those ranks. The Notre Dame Freshman wowed audiences all season long as she averaged 22.6 points per game and led the Fighting Irish to an ACC Conference Championship.

Hidalgo is another player being mentored by a world-class coach in Niele Ivey, who is a WNBA legend herself. Ivey has taken Notre Dame's program and launched it back into the top ranks of women's NCAA basketball.

With three more years of college before Hidalgo hits the WNBA scene, there is no telling what her ceiling is as we already experienced pure excellence in year one. With Sonia Citron and Olivia Miles by her side next season, Notre Dame is set up to be a high-ranking team all season.

Her best performance of the season came when she scored 35 points against Georgia Tech in early February, which will most likely become standard for Hidalgo throughout her college career.

If Toronto is able to draft her in 2027, she could be another instant All-Star for the franchise.

Luckily, with the amount of talent coming up in the NCAA, Toronto will have several All-Star caliber players to pick from when forming their rosters.