Chelsea edged past Manchester United 1-0 at Wembley to win their third successive – and fifth overall – Women’s FA Cup.

Sam Kerr scored the match’s solitary goal in the 68th minute, with the Red Devils unable to capitalise on numerous chances throughout the match.

Emily Heaslip was chosen to referee the match, with her team including assistant referees Georgia Ball and Chloe-Ann Small, and fourth official Abigail Byrne.

VAR was handled by Michael Salisbury and assistant Sian Massey-Ellis. The pair were called into immediate action, confirming that Ella Toone was offside in the build-up to Leah Galton’s early opener for United.

The VAR audio from the match has now been released by the BBC, giving football fans rare insight into the decision-making process during a high-stakes encounter.

VAR audio from Women’s FA Cup Final released

The VAR audio from the Women’s FA Cup final was released during the latest episode of Football Focus.

The PGMOL's first women's select group director, Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb, appeared in the video, explaining the significance of using VAR during the match.

It then shows the decision to rule out Galton’s goal, with Heaslip waiting until the ball was in the back of the net before calling offside.

Salisbury and Massey-Ellis then checked the replays to confirm the decision.

The video also shows the thinking behind another major moment in the match. Nikita Parris was flying towards the Chelsea goal as she was taken down by Niamh Charles just outside of the penalty box.

Heaslip is heard reassuring Parris that VAR was checking the location of the foul, before confirming it was a free-kick rather than a penalty.

Video: Watch VAR audio during Women's FA Cup final

Fascinating audio from mic’d up referees

It is not the first time Emily Heaslip has been mic’d up during a match. Footage of her officiating work during a Women’s Super League encounter between Chelsea and Reading was released last season.

Heaslip is calm and authoritative as she works with fellow officials Ceri Williams, Georgia Ball and Louise Saunders to keep control of the match.

The incredibly fascinating audio left football fans calling for mic’d up referees to become the norm in football.