Chelsea won their third successive Women’s FA Cup – and fifth title overall – as they defeated Manchester United at Wembley.

The Red Devils looked the more threatening team over the full 90 minutes, but the side couldn’t find a response after Sam Kerr gave Chelsea a 1-0 lead in the 68th minute.

The goal was created by Danish attacker Pernille Harder, who transformed the game after coming on as a substitute with just over 30 minutes to go.

She nearly had an instant impact when she received the ball unmarked in the middle of the penalty box, but Mary Earps was able to scoop up the tame shot.

After Harder provided the assist for Kerr’s goal, she continued to keep the Manchester United defence on their toes, looking the most lively attacking outlet for Chelsea.

A compilation video of Harder’s performance after coming on as a substitute shows just how crucial she was in Chelsea’s FA Cup final victory.

Video: Watch Pernille Harder’s performance in Women’s FA Cup Final

Alex Scott and Fara Williams praise Pernille Harder

BBC pundits and England legends Alex Scott and Fara Williams were full of praise for Harder at full-time.

“Her movement, her workrate, the ability to link up with [Lauren] James,” Scott enthused. “That pass [for Kerr’s goal] is absolutely everything, putting it on a plate for your teammate to end and finish it, and go on to win.

“It was her that actually made the huge difference for Chelsea to go on and win this game.”

Williams agreed: “She most definitely was the difference. Manchester United’s back four were too comfortable for too long.

“What Harder did when she came on was run beyond that back four, made that back four face their own goal.”

Will Pernille Harder leave Chelsea?

Harder joined Chelsea in 2020, becoming the most expensive women’s football player at the time with a transfer fee of around £250,000.

Her contract is up at the season, however, and she is reportedly set to make a move with her partner and Chelsea teammate Magdalena Eriksson to Bayern Munich.

Such a transfer would be a devastating blow for Chelsea fans, who were reminded just how instrumental Harder can be following her performance in the Women’s FA Cup final.