The attendance for this year’s Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final at Wembley has smashed the English women’s club record out of the park.

In total, an incredible 77,390 fans packed out the iconic venue for this year’s FA Cup clash between Emma Hayes’ Chelsea and Manchester United Women.

After entering the competition in the fourth round, Chelsea claimed another FA Cup trophy after the team beat Marc Skinner’s side 1-0.

Sam Kerr scored the solitary goal which gave the Blues thier first piece of silverware this season.

As well as a win for Chelsea, the game has been a huge success for women’s football in general.

This is because the 2023 final of the FA Cup has not only broken the previous attendance record set for a British women’s club football game, but smashed the world record for a women's domestic match, surpassing the crowd at a league game between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in 2019.

Before today, the attendance record for a Women’s FA Cup final match sat at 49,049.

This was achieved last year when Chelsea took on Manchester City at Wembley Stadium, beating the northern team 3-2.

And last month, Arsenal smashed the British club attendance record as they drew a staggering total of 60,063 fans to the Emirates Stadium.

The game was their UEFA Women's Champions League clash against VfL Wolfsburg, which ended 4-5 on aggregate and thus sent Arsenal crashing out of the contest.

Despite the loss, however, history was made.

Of course, the 2023 FA Cup Final has done one better by adding an extra 17,000 to that tally — and we have a feeling that the women’s game is only going to get bigger next season.

At the time of writing, the world record for a women’s club football game attendance sits with Barcelona.

The Catalan outfit drew 91,648 spectators to the Champions League match against Wolfsburg at Camp Nou in 2022.