The stage is set for the forthcoming Women’s Super League season as the full list of 2023/24 fixtures has finally been announced.
Reigning champions Chelsea will be hoping to kickstart their campaign with a bang as they host London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, October 1.
Elsewhere, Aston Villa will take on 22/23 runners-up Manchester United at Villa Park.
Alessia Russo is expected to get her first run-out in an Arsenal shirt when the Gunners play Liverpool at the Emirates.
WSL newcomers Bristol City are set to open their season with a match against Leicester City. The latter managed to scrape eleventh place following the departure of Lydia Bedford and the appointment of Willie Kirk.
Manchester City, however, won’t play their first home game of the season until Sunday, October 8. They will play The Blues at the Academy Stadium.
Below, GiveMeSport has detailed every match that is scheduled for the 2023/24 season, as well as highlighting a key fixture each week.
Note: dates and times are subject to change throughout the season.
October 1
Key fixture: Aston Villa v Manchester United
- Aston Villa v Manchester United: 12:30pm
- Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion: 12:30pm
- Arsenal v Liverpool: 2pm
- Bristol City v Leicester City: 2pm
- West Ham United v Manchester City: 5pm
- Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur: 5:30pm
October 8
Key fixture: Manchester City v Chelsea
- Brighton and Hove Albion v West Ham United: 12pm
- Manchester United v Arsenal: 12pm
- Manchester City v Chelsea: 1pm
- Liverpool v Aston Villa: 2pm
- Tottenham Hotspur v Bristol City: 2pm
- Leicester City v Everton: 3pm
October 15 (kick-off times subject to change)
Key fixture: Liverpool v Everton
- Arsenal v Aston Villa: 2pm
- Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur: 2pm
- Chelsea v West Ham United: 2pm
- Liverpool v Everton: 2pm
- Manchester City v Bristol City: 2pm
- Manchester United v Leicester City: 2pm
October 22 (kick-off times subject to change)
Key fixture: West Ham United v Liverpool
- Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur: 2pm
- Bristol City v Arsenal: 2pm
- Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion: 2pm
- Everton v Manchester United: 2pm
- Leicester City v Manchester City: 2pm
- West Ham United v Liverpool: 2pm
November 5 (kick-off times subject to change)
Key fixture: Aston Villa v Chelsea
- Arsenal v Manchester City: 2pm
- Aston Villa v Chelsea: 2pm
- Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United: 2pm
- Liverpool v Leicester City: 2pm
- Tottenham Hotspur v Everton: 2pm
- West Ham United v Bristol City: 2pm
November 12 (kick-off times subject to change)
Key fixture: Leicester City v Arsenal
- Bristol City v Aston Villa: 2pm
- Everton v Chelsea: 2pm
- Leicester City v Arsenal: 2pm
- Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion: 2pm
- Manchester United v West Ham: 2pm
- Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool: 2pm
November 19 (kick-off times subject to change)
Key fixture: Manchester United v Manchester City
- Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal: 2pm
- Chelsea v Liverpool: 2pm
- Everton v Bristol City: 2pm
- Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur: 2pm
- Manchester United v Manchester City: 2pm
- West Ham United v Aston Villa: 2pm
November 26 (kick-off times subject to change)
Key fixture: Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
- Arsenal v West Ham United: 2pm
- Aston Villa v Everton: 2pm
- Bristol City v Manchester United: 2pm
- Chelsea v Leicester City: 2pm
- Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion: 2pm
- Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur: 2pm
December 10 (kick-off times subject to change)
Key fixture: Arsenal v Chelsea
- Arsenal v Chelsea: 2pm
- Brighton and Hove Albion v Leicester City: 2pm
- Liverpool v Bristol City: 2pm
- Manchester City v Aston Villa: 2pm
- Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United: 2pm
- West Ham United v Everton: 2pm
December 17 (kick-off times subject to change)
Key fixture: Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
- Aston Villa v Brighton and Hove Albion: 2pm
- Bristol City v Chelsea: 2pm
- Everton v Manchester City: 2pm
- Leicester City v West Ham United: 2pm
- Manchester United v Liverpool: 2pm
- Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal: 2pm
January 21 (kick-off times subject to change)
Key fixture: Manchester City v Liverpool
- Arsenal v Everton: 2pm
- Brighton and Hove Albion v Bristol City: 2pm
- Chelsea v Manchester United: 2pm
- Leicester City v Aston Villa: 2pm
- Manchester City v Liverpool: 2pm
- West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur: 2pm
January 28 (kick-off times subject to change)
Key fixture: Manchester United v Aston Villa
- Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea: 2pm
- Bristol City v West Ham: 2pm
- Everton v Leicester City: 2pm
- Liverpool v Arsenal: 2pm
- Manchester United v Aston Villa: 2pm
- Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City: 2pm
February 4 (kick-off times subject to change)
Key fixture: West Ham United v Arsenal
- Aston Villa vs Bristol City: 2pm
- Chelsea v Everton: 2pm
- Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur: 2pm
- Manchester City v Leicester City: 2pm
- Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion: 2pm
- West Ham United v Arsenal: 2pm
February 18 (kick-off times subject to change)
Key fixture: Chelsea v Manchester City
- Arsenal v Manchester United: 2pm
- Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool: 2pm
- Chelsea v Manchester City: 2pm
- Everton v West Ham United: 2pm
- Leicester City v Bristol City: 2pm
- Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa: 2pm
March 3 (kick-off times subject to change)
Key fixture: Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
- Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur: 2pm
- Aston Villa v Liverpool: 2pm
- Bristol City v Brighton and Hove Albion: 2pm
- Leicester City v Chelsea: 2pm
- Manchester City v Everton: 2pm
- West Ham United v Manchester United: 2pm
March 17 (kick-off times subject to change)
Key fixture: Chelsea v Arsenal
- Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City: 2pm
- Chelsea v Arsenal: 2pm
- Everton v Aston Villa: 2pm
- Liverpool v West Ham United: 2pm
- Manchester United v Bristol City: 2pm
- Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City: 2pm
March 24 (kick-off times subject to change)
Key fixture: Manchester City v Manchester United
- Aston Villa v Arsenal: 2pm
- Bristol City v Tottenham Hotspur: 2pm
- Everton v Liverpool: 2pm
- Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion: 2pm
- Manchester City v Manchester United: 2pm
- West Ham United v Chelsea: 2pm
March 31 (kick-off times subject to change)
Key fixture: Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
- Arsenal v Bristol City: 2pm
- Aston Villa v Leicester City: 2pm
- Liverpool v Manchester City: 2pm
- Manchester United v Everton: 2pm
- Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea: 2pm
- West Ham United v Brighton and Hove Albion: 2pm
April 21 (kick-off times subject to change)
Key fixture: Chelsea v Aston Villa
- Arsenal v Leicester City: 2pm
- Brighton and Hove Albion v Everton: 2pm
- Bristol City v Liverpool: 2pm
- Chelsea v Aston Villa: 2pm
- Manchester City v West Ham United: 2pm
- Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur: 2pm
April 28 (kick-off times subject to change)
Key fixture: Aston Villa v West Ham United
- Aston Villa v West Ham United: 2pm
- Bristol City v Manchester City: 2pm
- Everton v Arsenal: 2pm
- Leicester City v Manchester United: 2pm
- Liverpool v Chelsea: 2pm
- Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion: 2pm
May 5 (kick-off times subject to change)
Key fixture: Manchester City v Arsenal
- Brighton and Hove Albion v Aston Villa: 2pm
- Chelsea v Bristol City: 2pm
- Everton v Tottenham Hotspur: 2pm
- Liverpool v Manchester United: 2pm
- Manchester City v Arsenal: 2pm
- West Ham United v Leicester City: 2pm
May 18 (kick-off times subject to change)
Key fixture: Manchester United v Chelsea
- Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion: 2pm
- Aston Villa v Manchester City: 2pm
- Bristol City v Everton: 2pm
- Leicester City v Liverpool: 2pm
- Manchester United v Chelsea: 2pm
- Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United: 2pm
When does the Women’s Super League 2023/24 season start?
The season opener for the WSL takes place Sunday, 1 October 2023, where Carla Ward’s Aston Villa will host Manchester United at Villa Park from 12:30pm.
Taking place at the same time will be Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion, followed by Arsenal v Liverpool and Bristol City v Leicester City at 2pm.
The evening slots will be filled by West Ham United v Manchester City at 5pm, and Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur at 5:30pm.
When does the Women’s Super League 2023/24 season end?
The final matchday of the 2023/24 Women’s Super League season takes place on Sunday, 18 May 2024.
On the day, Arsenal will play Brighton and Hove Albion while Aston Villa take on Manchester City at home.
Elsewhere, Bristol City will host Everton while Liverpool will play away at Leicester City.
Manchester United will go head-to-head against Hayes’ Chelsea while Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United will face off, too.
What clubs feature in the 2023/24 Women’s Super League season?
Here is a definitive list of all eleven clubs competing in the top flight of English football this season. Chelsea have won the Women's Super League the most times, triumphing on six occasions. They will be chasing their fifth successive league title in the upcoming campaign.
- Arsenal
- Aston Villa
- Brighton and Hove Albion
- Bristol City
- Chelsea
- Everton
- Leicester City
- Liverpool
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Tottenham Hotspur
- West Ham United
Women's Sport
Get all the latest women's sport news, interviews and features here.