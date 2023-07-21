The stage is set for the forthcoming Women’s Super League season as the full list of 2023/24 fixtures has finally been announced.

Reigning champions Chelsea will be hoping to kickstart their campaign with a bang as they host London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, October 1.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa will take on 22/23 runners-up Manchester United at Villa Park.

Alessia Russo is expected to get her first run-out in an Arsenal shirt when the Gunners play Liverpool at the Emirates.

WSL newcomers Bristol City are set to open their season with a match against Leicester City. The latter managed to scrape eleventh place following the departure of Lydia Bedford and the appointment of Willie Kirk.

Manchester City, however, won’t play their first home game of the season until Sunday, October 8. They will play The Blues at the Academy Stadium.

Below, GiveMeSport has detailed every match that is scheduled for the 2023/24 season, as well as highlighting a key fixture each week.

Note: dates and times are subject to change throughout the season.

October 1

Key fixture: Aston Villa v Manchester United

Aston Villa v Manchester United: 12:30pm

Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion: 12:30pm

Arsenal v Liverpool: 2pm

Bristol City v Leicester City: 2pm

West Ham United v Manchester City: 5pm

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur: 5:30pm

October 8

Key fixture: Manchester City v Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion v West Ham United: 12pm

Manchester United v Arsenal: 12pm

Manchester City v Chelsea: 1pm

Liverpool v Aston Villa: 2pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Bristol City: 2pm

Leicester City v Everton: 3pm

October 15 (kick-off times subject to change)

Key fixture: Liverpool v Everton

Arsenal v Aston Villa: 2pm

Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur: 2pm

Chelsea v West Ham United: 2pm

Liverpool v Everton: 2pm

Manchester City v Bristol City: 2pm

Manchester United v Leicester City: 2pm

October 22 (kick-off times subject to change)

Key fixture: West Ham United v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur: 2pm

Bristol City v Arsenal: 2pm

Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion: 2pm

Everton v Manchester United: 2pm

Leicester City v Manchester City: 2pm

West Ham United v Liverpool: 2pm

November 5 (kick-off times subject to change)

Key fixture: Aston Villa v Chelsea

Arsenal v Manchester City: 2pm

Aston Villa v Chelsea: 2pm

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United: 2pm

Liverpool v Leicester City: 2pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton: 2pm

West Ham United v Bristol City: 2pm

November 12 (kick-off times subject to change)

Key fixture: Leicester City v Arsenal

Bristol City v Aston Villa: 2pm

Everton v Chelsea: 2pm

Leicester City v Arsenal: 2pm

Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion: 2pm

Manchester United v West Ham: 2pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool: 2pm

November 19 (kick-off times subject to change)

Key fixture: Manchester United v Manchester City

Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal: 2pm

Chelsea v Liverpool: 2pm

Everton v Bristol City: 2pm

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur: 2pm

Manchester United v Manchester City: 2pm

West Ham United v Aston Villa: 2pm

November 26 (kick-off times subject to change)

Key fixture: Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal v West Ham United: 2pm

Aston Villa v Everton: 2pm

Bristol City v Manchester United: 2pm

Chelsea v Leicester City: 2pm

Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion: 2pm

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur: 2pm

December 10 (kick-off times subject to change)

Key fixture: Arsenal v Chelsea

Arsenal v Chelsea: 2pm

Brighton and Hove Albion v Leicester City: 2pm

Liverpool v Bristol City: 2pm

Manchester City v Aston Villa: 2pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United: 2pm

West Ham United v Everton: 2pm

December 17 (kick-off times subject to change)

Key fixture: Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Aston Villa v Brighton and Hove Albion: 2pm

Bristol City v Chelsea: 2pm

Everton v Manchester City: 2pm

Leicester City v West Ham United: 2pm

Manchester United v Liverpool: 2pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal: 2pm

January 21 (kick-off times subject to change)

Key fixture: Manchester City v Liverpool

Arsenal v Everton: 2pm

Brighton and Hove Albion v Bristol City: 2pm

Chelsea v Manchester United: 2pm

Leicester City v Aston Villa: 2pm

Manchester City v Liverpool: 2pm

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur: 2pm

January 28 (kick-off times subject to change)

Key fixture: Manchester United v Aston Villa

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea: 2pm

Bristol City v West Ham: 2pm

Everton v Leicester City: 2pm

Liverpool v Arsenal: 2pm

Manchester United v Aston Villa: 2pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City: 2pm

February 4 (kick-off times subject to change)

Key fixture: West Ham United v Arsenal

Aston Villa vs Bristol City: 2pm

Chelsea v Everton: 2pm

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur: 2pm

Manchester City v Leicester City: 2pm

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion: 2pm

West Ham United v Arsenal: 2pm

February 18 (kick-off times subject to change)

Key fixture: Chelsea v Manchester City

Arsenal v Manchester United: 2pm

Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool: 2pm

Chelsea v Manchester City: 2pm

Everton v West Ham United: 2pm

Leicester City v Bristol City: 2pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa: 2pm

March 3 (kick-off times subject to change)

Key fixture: Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur: 2pm

Aston Villa v Liverpool: 2pm

Bristol City v Brighton and Hove Albion: 2pm

Leicester City v Chelsea: 2pm

Manchester City v Everton: 2pm

West Ham United v Manchester United: 2pm

March 17 (kick-off times subject to change)

Key fixture: Chelsea v Arsenal

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City: 2pm

Chelsea v Arsenal: 2pm

Everton v Aston Villa: 2pm

Liverpool v West Ham United: 2pm

Manchester United v Bristol City: 2pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City: 2pm

March 24 (kick-off times subject to change)

Key fixture: Manchester City v Manchester United

Aston Villa v Arsenal: 2pm

Bristol City v Tottenham Hotspur: 2pm

Everton v Liverpool: 2pm

Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion: 2pm

Manchester City v Manchester United: 2pm

West Ham United v Chelsea: 2pm

March 31 (kick-off times subject to change)

Key fixture: Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Arsenal v Bristol City: 2pm

Aston Villa v Leicester City: 2pm

Liverpool v Manchester City: 2pm

Manchester United v Everton: 2pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea: 2pm

West Ham United v Brighton and Hove Albion: 2pm

April 21 (kick-off times subject to change)

Key fixture: Chelsea v Aston Villa

Arsenal v Leicester City: 2pm

Brighton and Hove Albion v Everton: 2pm

Bristol City v Liverpool: 2pm

Chelsea v Aston Villa: 2pm

Manchester City v West Ham United: 2pm

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur: 2pm

April 28 (kick-off times subject to change)

Key fixture: Aston Villa v West Ham United

Aston Villa v West Ham United: 2pm

Bristol City v Manchester City: 2pm

Everton v Arsenal: 2pm

Leicester City v Manchester United: 2pm

Liverpool v Chelsea: 2pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion: 2pm

May 5 (kick-off times subject to change)

Key fixture: Manchester City v Arsenal

Brighton and Hove Albion v Aston Villa: 2pm

Chelsea v Bristol City: 2pm

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur: 2pm

Liverpool v Manchester United: 2pm

Manchester City v Arsenal: 2pm

West Ham United v Leicester City: 2pm

May 18 (kick-off times subject to change)

Key fixture: Manchester United v Chelsea

Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion: 2pm

Aston Villa v Manchester City: 2pm

Bristol City v Everton: 2pm

Leicester City v Liverpool: 2pm

Manchester United v Chelsea: 2pm

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United: 2pm

When does the Women’s Super League 2023/24 season start?

The season opener for the WSL takes place Sunday, 1 October 2023, where Carla Ward’s Aston Villa will host Manchester United at Villa Park from 12:30pm.

Taking place at the same time will be Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion, followed by Arsenal v Liverpool and Bristol City v Leicester City at 2pm.

The evening slots will be filled by West Ham United v Manchester City at 5pm, and Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur at 5:30pm.

When does the Women’s Super League 2023/24 season end?

The final matchday of the 2023/24 Women’s Super League season takes place on Sunday, 18 May 2024.

On the day, Arsenal will play Brighton and Hove Albion while Aston Villa take on Manchester City at home.

Elsewhere, Bristol City will host Everton while Liverpool will play away at Leicester City.

Manchester United will go head-to-head against Hayes’ Chelsea while Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United will face off, too.

What clubs feature in the 2023/24 Women’s Super League season?

Here is a definitive list of all eleven clubs competing in the top flight of English football this season. Chelsea have won the Women's Super League the most times, triumphing on six occasions. They will be chasing their fifth successive league title in the upcoming campaign.

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Brighton and Hove Albion

Bristol City

Chelsea

Everton

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United