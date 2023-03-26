Manchester City stunned Chelsea with a 2-0 victory at the Academy Stadium, delighting the home fans with a dominant display against the Women’s Super League titleholders.

City were considered to not be involved in this year’s title race after a slow start to the season, dropping points to Aston Villa and Chelsea away.

But they have racked up the results since, and made a huge statement by beating Arsenal 2-1 in February.

City are now right back in the mix after their win against Chelsea, with Filippa Angeldahl and Lauren Hemp both scoring stunning goals for their side in the first half.

The Blues were unable to find a response in a goalless second-half, despite Emma Hayes making changes as soon as her side fell two goals behind.

The defeat was a blow to Chelsea in their Women's Super League title defence, with the unbelievably close run-in now set to involve four teams.

How close is the Women’s Super League title race?

Manchester United moved to the top of the WSL table yesterday after their 4-0 victory over West Ham at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have played 16 matches, and sit on 38 points. Manchester City also have 38 points after the same number of games, but are second with an inferior goal difference.

Chelsea are third with 37 points, but have only played 15 matches. Meanwhile, Arsenal are fourth with 35 points after 15 games.

What’s even more interesting is that there are still plenty of fixtures between this top four, with Arsenal, City and United all still to play each other before the end of the season.

Chelsea will also meet the Gunners on the penultimate day of the campaign.

Could there be a new winner of the Women’s Super League this season?

Only four teams have won the Women’s Super League before – Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

It would be Chelsea’s fourth title in a row if they win it this season, while Arsenal and Manchester City were last victorious in 2019 and 2016 respectively.

Manchester United would make history if they won the WSL this year, having only earned promotion to the top flight of women’s football in 2019.

With the title race now wide open, it would be silly to write off the Red Devils. A new name could well be etched onto the WSL trophy come the end of the season.