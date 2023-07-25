The BBC has issued an apology after a member of its staff asked an inappropriate question to Morocco Women's captain Ghizlane Chebbak at this year's Women's World Cup.

Chebbak was addressing the media ahead of Morocco's clash with Germany in Group H but found herself put on the spot when a reporter from BBC World Service inquired about the number of gay players in Morocco's squad.

“In Morocco, it’s illegal to have a gay relationship. Do you have any gay players in your squad and what’s life like for them in Morocco?", the journalist asked.

Chebbak appeared puzzled by the question, but before she could contemplate a response, a FIFA moderator stepped in.

"Sorry, this is a very political question, so we’ll just stick to questions relating to football," they stressed.

Yet, the journalist refused to take no for an answer and pushed for a response from Chebbak.

"No, it’s not political, it’s about people, it’s got nothing to do with politics," he tried to argue. "Please let her answer the question."

Chebbak, however, chose to ignore the implorations of the BBC journalist and moderators swiftly moved on to other questions.

Check out the incident below:

VIDEO: Ghizlane Chebbak asked 'inappropriate' question by reporter

BBC issue apology

Same-sex relationships in Morocco can lead to imprisonment and many have highlighted the potentially harmful nature of the reporter's question.

With footage of the question going viral on social media, the BBC has now responded.

In a statement to Sky News, the BBC said: "We recognise that the question was inappropriate. We had no intention to cause any harm or distress."

This comes after a number of critics deemed the question unacceptable.

CBS reporter Shireen Ahmed, who attended the press conference, said the BBC journalist in question was "completely out of line".

"Harm reduction matters and posing the question to the captain or coach was unnecessary," she tweeted.

Similarly, The Athletic's Steph Yang said: "From a harm reduction perspective, this is not an appropriate question for a player and would have endangered the players themselves.

"We are obviously going to talk about the intersection of politics and sports at this World Cup, and it's vital to do so. But we should take care that our questions don't cause further harm to those impacted by those very politics."

FIFA ban rainbow armband

Prior to the start of this summer's Women's World Cup, FIFA confirmed that any players wearing rainbow armbands in support of LGBTQ+ rights would face on-field sanctions, such as yellow cards.

The same rules were implemented at last year's men's World Cup in Qatar, despite widespread backlash.

England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland had agreed to wear the armbands, but all seven nations eventually backed down.

However, former Arsenal and England star Alex Scott, who was a pundit out in Qatar, wore the 'One Love' armband while acting as a pitchside reporter.

Scott's show of bravery prompted widespread praise from many on social media, though she has also admitted to receiving a lot of hate.

"It doesn’t come without a cost," she told British GQ.

"After Qatar, I had to disappear,” she shared. “I mean, I disappeared somewhere nice, I did go to Barbados.

“But I was like, I need to get away, I just need to be on an island and escape life."

FIFA's eight sanctioned armbands

Despite banning rainbow armbands, FIFA has approved eight captain's armbands, which are being worn throughout this World Cup.

The decision follows extensive consultation with stakeholders, including players and representatives from the 32 participating member associations.

All eight armbands are seeking to highlight a range of social causes and have been created in partnership with a number of United Nations agencies.

The armbands are as follows:

Unite for Inclusion – in partnership with UN Human Rights

Unite for Indigenous Peoples – in partnership with UN Human Rights

Unite for Gender Equality – in partnership with UN Women

Unite for Peace – in partnership with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency

Unite for Education for All – in partnership with the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

Unite for Zero Hunger – in partnership with the UN World Food Programme

Unite for Ending Violence Against Women – in partnership with UN Women

Football is Joy, Peace, Love, Hope & Passion – in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO)

Morocco thrashed by Germany

Chebbak's side got off to the worst possible start at this year's World Cup – losing 6-0 to Germany in their opening game.

Alexandra Popp scored twice, while Klara Buhl, Lea Schuller and two own goals ensured a comprehensive victory for the two-time World Cup winners.

It means Morocco now have it all to do if they are to make it out of Group H.

They will need to beat at least one of Colombia and South Korea to stand any chance of progressing, while they must also set about overturning their dreadful goal difference.

Next up for Chebbak's team is a game against South Korea in five days' time, before they finish their pool fixtures against Colombia on August 3rd.

VIDEO: Morocco vs Germany highlights

Morocco's World Cup history

This is the first time Morocco have qualified for the Women's World Cup.

Nicknamed the "Atlas Lionesses", the team was only formed in 1998 and has been ranked as high as 52nd in the world rankings in the past.

While Chebbak is one of the standout stars on the team, Morocco also have Tottenham Hotspur star Rosella Ayane in their ranks.

Ayane has played 80 games for Spurs across the past four seasons and has made 21 international appearances.

Originally born in England, Ayane was a leading figure in helping Morocco to the silver medal at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, where the country earned their maiden qualification for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, seven players, including Chebbak, play for Moroccan club Association Sportive des Forces Armées Royales, who are the holders of the African Women’s Champions League title.