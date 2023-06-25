After months of preparation, the FIFA Women’s World Cup returns this summer for what is sure to be a scintillating tournament.

For the first time ever, Australia and New Zealand will play host as 32 teams such as England, Sweden and Nigeria all compete for world glory.

Elsewhere, the US Women’s National Team are on the hunt for their third consecutive title, while the likes of Japan and Norway will be hoping to claim their second trophy.

Before all eyes turn to the competition, we’re reminiscing on World Cup past and helping you get familiar with some of the greatest goals ever scored at the tournament.

You’ll find the likes of Lucy Bronze, Chelsea’s Maren Mjelde and Marta on our list of best strikes, as well as former German midfielder Nia Künzer and USWNT hero Abby Wambach.

7 Michelle Akers vs Norway, 1991 Women's World Cup

Credit: Getty

In 1991, Michelle Akers put two sensational goals past Norwegian keeper Reidun Seth - sealing the deal on the US Women’s National Team’s first world championship.

The striker opened the proceedings in the 20th minute by netting a free kick taken by Shannon Higgens and made the scoreline 2-1 in the 78th.

Weaving past the goalkeeper, Akers popped the ball into the bottom corner of Norway’s net and streaked off in celebration.

The goals are visionary masterclasses, and proof that when you’re given a whiff of opportunity, you just have to go for it.

After hoisting the inaugural trophy, the US football pioneer dropped back into a midfield role and went on to earn 155 caps for her nation.

6 Hege Riise vs Germany, 1995 Women's World Cup

Before Hege Riise was Norway’s head coach and England’s interim manager, she was a core member of Gresshoppene and produced one of the greatest goals in the women’s game.

The year was 1995 and Riise’s side faced off against Germany in the World Cup final at Råsunda Stadium.

In the 37th minute, the midfielder nutmegged Bettina Wiegmann, managed to navigate her way out of a sliding tackle and buried the ball in the bottom right-hand corner of Germany’s net.

It’s a phenomenal run and a delectable finish, and deserves to be remembered as one of the greats.

5 Nia Künzer vs Sweden, 2003 Women's World Cup

In the 2003 Women’s World Cup final, former German midfielder Nia Künzer became the first and the last player to secure victory with a golden goal.

Scored in the eighth minute of extra time, Künzer’s header allowed Die Nationalelf to hoist their maiden trophy and defeat Sweden 2-1.

After the game, the now-retired player confessed that she was “confused” and had “absolutely no idea what had happened” in that “indescribable moment”.

She stated: “Scoring to win the World Cup is always special. I didn’t care who scored, but the fact that it was me and it was a golden goal was crazy.”

4 Marta vs USWNT, 2007 Women's World Cup

Due to her creativity and wicked vision, any of Marta’s 17 World Cup goals could be considered her greatest.

However, many women’s football fans believe her second goal against the USWNT in the 2007 semi-final is the crème de la crème of her career.

Talking through one of the best women’s football goals of all time, Marta said: "I was facing away from the goal with someone marking me and I received a pass.

"I slightly touched the ball one side and turned to the other side, got the ball and dribbled past two players and shot with my right foot.”

Brazil went on to beat Greg Ryan’s side 4-0, but lost 2-0 to reigning champions Germany in the final a few days later.

3 Maren Mjelde vs Germany, 2015 Women's World Cup

In 2015, Norway’s Maren Mjelde scored an outrageous free kick and made a serious case to rename Bend It Like Beckham to Bend It Like Mjelde.

In the 61st minute, Saskia Bartusia fouled Isabell Herlovsen outside of the penalty area. Gresshoppene were awarded a free kick and the defender stepped up to the plate.

Cool, calm and collected; Mjelde sliced it past the German wall and curled it into the top left-hand corner of the goal.

You can watch the history-making strike below:

2 Carli Lloyd vs Japan, 2015 Women's World Cup

Another goal from the seventh Women’s World Cup that will forever be remembered is Carli Lloyd’s insane long-range strike against Japan.

Not only did the USWNT veteran score a hat-trick in 16 minutes, but hit her third from the half-way line.

You genuinely have to see it to believe it. We’re certain that of the 134 senior goals that you can watch Lloyd score for the senior side, there is no better moment than her third World Cup goal against Japan.

1 Lucy Bronze vs Norway, 2019 Women's World Cup

England Lioness Lucy Bronze arguably scored the goal of the 2019 tournament against Norway in the World Cup quarter-finals.

After charging the Norwegian defence, Bronze delivered a powerful ball from the edge of a box.

The ball struck the Gresshoppene net high and famously earned a nod of approval from former Manchester United legend, David Beckham.

Following the goal, then-England manager Phil Neville said: "She's the best player in the world, she should win the Ballon d'Or, 100 per cent. I have no doubt about that”.

Of course, Bronze went home with a silver medal at that year’s Ballon d’Or ceremony and is poised to feature at her third consecutive World Cup this summer.

All eyes are on the prize. Could Bronze walk away with the world champion title this summer?