Caroline Graham Hansen has apologised for comments she made following Norway’s 0-0 draw against Switzerland in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Yesterday, Hege Riise baffled women's football fans after she dropped Hansen, 28, from her Starting XI.

Her Barcelona teammate Ingrid Engen, 25, and Manchester City’s Julie Blakstad, 21, were also left out of the starting line-up.

Despite being lauded by many as ‘one of the best wingers in the world’, the Norwegian didn’t get her chance on the pitch until the second half when she came on to replace Amalie Vevle Eikeland.

The game saw the Gresshoppene picking up their first point of the 2023 tournament, having lost 1-0 to New Zealand in their previous match.

Despite the solitary point, Riise’s side is currently sitting dead last in Group A. And, as of now, it looks like Norway will not make it through to the Round of 16.

Caroline Graham Hansen blasted Hege Riise in the press

Following the game, Hansen discussed her time spent on the bench with a reporter from Norwegian TV.

You can watch the clip below:

A journalist asked her: “Caro, you were benched today. What do you make of that?”

Hansen replied: “I think it speaks for itself. I don’t even know what to say.

“There’s a lot I want to say, and there’s a lot that’s already been said. There’s also a lot of things one disagrees on, but it’ll probably always be that way.

“It’s unfortunate that you can’t have confidence in yourself without being put down for it,” she added.

When asked to elaborate on the meaning behind her words, the winger said she did not want to discuss the game any further and that, ‘cleaning up the mess publicly helps no one.’

“I feel that my hands are tied behind my back,” she said.

“It would’ve been a bad outcome for me no matter what I had said/done ahead of this match. I can’t really do anything about it, it’s a disappointing situation when I’ve been here for so long.

“People can say whatever they want about me, but I know I’m in good form and I know what I deserve,” she continued. “There’s certain things I can’t do anything about though.”

However, Hansen doubled down on wanting to stay tight-lipped. Rounding off the interview, she said: “In this moment I choose to put my teammates and team ahead of the situation between me and the coach.”

Following the criticism, Hansen has come out and sais sorry for the comments made towards her 54-year-old coach.

She said: “I just want to apologise for my statements after the match. I’m just a human being with a lot of feelings.

“Emotions got the better of me. I took the focus away from what matters, and that is being here to play the World Cup.”

The winger also acknowledged that her comments ‘causes unrest around the team’ and that the coach has ‘the right to do what is best’.

"A year ago I was removed from the leadership group, which was one of the first things Hege did. I disagreed with that. It was not relevant to yesterday & I should not have referred to it. So I apologize for that”

Riise herself has said that although the star is ‘entitled to be frustrated’, she believes that the ‘team is the most important thing.’

“All players want to start matches. I reached the decision in the best interest of my team and I defend my decision today,” she added.

Both Caroline and Ingrid were left out of the Starting XI

When did Hege Riise take over Norway?

A fantastic midfielder, Riise herself played for her country 188 times, scored 58 goals, and helped Norway to win the 1999 Women’s World Cup.

In 2004, she retired from international football and went on to coach her country's under-23 youth squad.

After a stint as an assistant for the US Women’s National Team, the 54-year-old swapped America for a role at LSK Kvinner.

Following Phil Neville’s departure from the England Lionesses, Riise was drafted in as interim manager before eventually being replaced by Sarina Wiegman.

After leaving England, she became the head coach of Norway’s under-19s before being announced as Martin Sjögren’s replacement last summer.

As of August 2022, Riise has coached the Norwegian women’s senior team.

Norway with face the Philippines in their final group game of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday, 30 July.