Fans have gone crazy for an effective method of transportation the Norwegian women’s team used to carry off an injured footballer during the team’s shock 1-0 defeat to New Zealand.

Today (Thursday 20 July) the ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup kicked off in host countries Australia and New Zealand.

The former beat their Group B rivals, Republic of Ireland 1-0, despite captain Sam Kerr being forced to sit on the sidelines with a calf injury.

The Perth native took to Instagram this morning to tell Aussie fans that she had suffered an injury in training yesterday, while reports state that she is also expected to miss The Matildas’ next group game against Nigeria next Thursday.

Australia triumphed 1-0 over Republic of Ireland. Credit: Getty

Prior to the game at Stadium Australia, New Zealand started their summer campaign with their first-ever win at a World Cup.

The Football Ferns triumphed over Hege Riise’s Norway 1-0 - with 31-year-old Hannah Wilkinson’s goal in the 48th minute being the deciding factor.

However, following a missed penalty in the 90th minute, Norwegian defender Thea Bjelde went down near the right touchline.

After completing eight tackles, the 23-year-old looked as if she was suffering from cramps or had injured her leg.

Wasting no time, Bjelde was promptly carted off the field off play by Manchester United’s Vilde Bøe Risa and Norwegian winger Caroline Graham Hansen and subsequently dumped on the sidelines.

You can watch the hilarious moment here:

Head honcho Riise was obviously taking no chances with Bjelde or the dwindling minutes of the game, so opted to substitute her immediately for Inter Milan star Anja Sønstevold.

Women’s football fans have reacted live to the removal of Bjelde from the field as well as posting their thoughts online following a clip posted by BBC Sport.

One Twitter user wrote: "Norway’s Thea Bjelde ****is helped off the pitch by (sic) teammates after getting injured to save time We don’t see that often."

Another said: "Haha Thea Bjelde being dumped off the pitch, early highlight of the tournament #FIFAWWC.”

A third commented: “Respect Norway being poor for 90 mins and then still finding the time to cutely cart Thea Bjelde off the pitch and throw her down without a care in the world.”

However, many users were worried that Bøe Risa and Hansen had potentially caused their teammate more damage with their efficient transportation methods.

One user wrote: “Conflicted as to whether I quite like this or if they've potentially done more damage to the lady in question.”

A second said: “The first rule is to never move someone who may be injured, you can make their injury worse.”

A third replied: “Sorry but that looks so bad, they can't be carrying a player off like that, and dump her on the floor, awful play.”

New Zealand will hope to exit the group stage for the first time. Credit: Getty

The recent 1-0 win means that New Zealand currently sit top of Group A, while former World Cup champions Norway sit in dead last.

However, both the Football Ferns and Gresshoppene still have Switzerland and The Philippines to play.

The tournament co-hosts will play Alen Stajcic’s Philippines side on Tuesday, 25 July before facing the Swiss national team on Sunday, 30 July.

Meanwhile, Norway will need to beat Switzerland on Tuesday, 25 July, and then the Philippines on Sunday, 30 July, if they want to get out of the group stages.