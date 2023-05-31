England fans have been left shell-shocked after Sarina Wiegman made a major player omission from her Women’s World Cup 2023 squad.

Today (Wednesday 31 May) the Lionesses’ head honcho announced the 23-women team that she would be taking to this year’s competition in Australia and New Zealand.

Familiar faces such as Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh and Alex Greenwood were included, as well as six players who will officially be making their senior major tournament debuts.

These include Manchester United’s Katie Zelem, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Katie Robinson and Manchester City’s Laura Coombs.

Elsewhere, Bethany England and Jordan Nobbs deservedly received their England call-ups. The inclusions come after the pair signed for Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, respectively, to get more game time.

However, fans across social media have been quick to question why United’s Maya Le Tissier was left out of the Lionesses team.

The 21-year-old joined the Red Devils at the start of the 2022/23 campaign and received her first senior England call-up at the end of 2022.

Since then, the Guernsey star, lauded by some as "the best England defender this season" has been included in the last two international squads — so her omission from this summer’s tournament has come as a surprise to many.

Fans react to Maya Le Tissier's Women's World Cup omission

Taking to social media to air their grievances, one fan wrote: “I am genuinely shocked that Maya Le Tissier has been left out. Also sad for Jess Park, Steph Houghton and Emily Ramsey.”

Another said: “Maya Le Tissier being left out of England's World Cup squad when she’s been one of the standout players in the WSL this season is baffling."

A third agreed and wrote: “No Maya Le Tissier in the England squad for the World Cup? She’s been better than some names on that squad list.”

Elsewhere, another social media user commented: "If by unlucky [to miss out] you mean robbed, then Maya Le Tissier and Nikita Parris. Special shout to Millie Turner, too."

Since the initial squad announcement, it’s been announced that the Le Tissier will still train and travel to the tournament as a backup choice. She joins young City striker, Park, in doing so.

Other absences from Lionesses Women's World Cup squad

While many are shocked at the England head honcho’s decision to leave out the defender, there are a few other notable names missing from the squad list.

Lucy Staniforth, Houghton, Parris and Beth Mead have all been left out of the Women’s World Cup squad.

Of course, the latter currently has a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and was told she would need a “miracle” to be fit in time for the summer tournament.

In a recent press conference, the 53-year-old said she was “not willing to take a risk” with Mead’s health.

England’s first group game at the Women’s World Cup will take place on 22 July and will see the side taking on Haiti.

Following the first pool match, the Lionesses will face Denmark on 28 July and The People’s Republic of China on 1 August.