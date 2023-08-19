Highlights The 2023 Women's World Cup final will feature Spain and England, with both countries making history by reaching the final for the first time.

The final match takes place on Sunday, August 20 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

The game can be watched in the UK on both BBC One and ITV1, as both channels have broadcasting rights for the tournament.

The ninth edition of the 2023 Women's World Cup has seen some sensational goals, a plethora of shocking upsets, and the exit of co-host nations Australia and New Zealand from the competition.

After a month of exhilarating football, the tournament is set to reach its conclusion in Sydney on Sunday, August 20. For the first time in history, 32 teams competed at the Women's World Cup, and the final will see two nations who have never before won the competition battle it out to lift the trophy.

With the highly-anticipated encounter now just around the corner, GiveMeSport runs through everything you need to know about the 2023 Women's World Cup final.

Which teams are playing in the 2023 Women’s World Cup final?

The two international teams that are set to contest the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup are Spain and England.

Jorge Vilda’s side has never made it past the knockout round of the tournament, so the game against the Lionesses is history-making.

Sarina Wiegman’s squad, on the other hand, finished third at the 2015 Women's World Cup, and fourth at the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Therefore, this weekend’s match will be the first time that both Spain and England come out of the tournament with either a trophy or a runners-up medal.

Interestingly, this is Wiegman’s second back-to-back Women’s World Cup final, having led the Netherlands to second place in 2019.

When is the 2023 Women’s World Cup final?

The final match of the Women’s World Cup between Spain and England takes place on Sunday, 20 August.

The game is being held at the 83,500-capacity Stadium Australia. It kicks off at 8pm in Sydney, which is 11am in England.

How to watch the Women’s World Cup final?

The Women’s World Cup final is being broadcast in the UK via BBC One and ITV1.

As broadcasting rights for the tournament are being shared between BBC and ITV, you will be able to watch the build-up, the game itself, and the post-match analysis on both channels.

Women's World Cup final squad news

One major talking points is England’s Lauren James returning to the matchday squad following her two-game ban.

After picking up a red card during England’s victory over Nigeria in the round of 16, the 21-year-old James was unable to participate in both the quarter-finals and the semi-finals of the competition.

However, she will be in contention to start against La Roja — could she prove the difference?

Ella Toone replaced her in the starting line-up for the semi-final game against Australia. It's possible that she could retain her position, or that James could return to the field with immediate effect.

There are no injuries, sicknesses or suspensions in the Spanish camp at the time of writing.

Who is in the England squad for the 2023 Women's World Cup?

Whether this is your first or your seventh time watching the Lionesses this tournament, it is worth familiarising yourself with who could play their part in the final.

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Ellie Roebuck

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Esme Morgan, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Laura Coombs, Jordan Nobbs, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem

Forwards: Rachel Daly, Bethany England, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Katie Robinson, Alessia Russo

Who is in the Spanish squad for the 2023 Women's World Cup?

Spain have played all of their games – from the group stages to the semi-finals – in New Zealand. Whilst there, they have been playing in iconic venues such as Eden Park and the Wellington Regional Stadium.

If you haven’t caught them yet at the Women’s World Cup, these are the 23 women involved with La Roja this competition. There are a number of high-profile absences, including Barcelona stars Mapi León and Patricia Guijarro. This is because of an ongoing dispute between several players and the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

Goalkeepers: Cata Coll, Maria Rodriguez, Enith Salon

Defenders: Ivana Andres, Ona Battle, Olga Carmona, Laia Codina, Rocio Galvez, Oihane Hernandez, Irene Paredes

Midfielders: Teresa Abelleira, Aitana Bonmatí, Irene Guerrero, Maria Perez, Alexia Putellas, Claudia Zornoza

Forwards: Mariona Caldentay, Marta Cardona, Athenea del Castillo, Esther Gonzalez, Jennifer Hermoso, Eva Navarro, Salma Paralluelo

How much is the 2023 Women's World Cup winner's prize money?

It took three Women’s World Cups for prize money to be introduced. However, since the 2007 competition, the prize money has increased with each edition.

This year, the tournament’s purse is a record $150 million (£118m), which is five times the amount that was put up for the 2019 Women's World Cup in France ($30m/£23.6m).

A new pay structure has also been introduced to the tournament that means every single one of the 736 players will receive at least $30,000 (£25,600) for their efforts, and as much as $270,000 (£212,400).

However, for physically winning the Women’s World Cup, the team as a whole is expected to take home $4.29m (£3.37m).

Whichever team comes second in the Women’s World Cup will be awarded $3m (£2.3m).

While this payout is huge, it is not equal to the prize money that was put up by FIFA for the 2022 Men’s World Cup in Qatar.

The total for last winter’s competition was $440 million (£346,112,000) while the winning team took home a record $42m (£33m).

What other awards will be given out at the ceremony?

Only one team will receive the Women’s World Cup trophy, but there are a plethora of other awards set to be given out following the game.

These are the Golden Ball, Golden Boot, Golden Glove, the FIFA Best Young Player trophy, and the FIFA Fair Play Award.

At the time of writing, Japan’s Miyazawa Hinata is in the running for the Golden Boot award, while Mary Fowler, Paralluelo and James are all tipped to be crowned the Best Young Player.