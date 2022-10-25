The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is inching ever closer and we have all the details you need to know about the eagerly anticipated major women’s football tournament.

This World Cup will be the ninth women’s edition in total and is scheduled to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

It marks the first time FIFA has hosted a Women’s World Cup in two nations and the first time any major FIFA competition will be held between two confederations.

In total, 32 teams will compete, with the tournament expanding from 24 teams to replicate the format of the men’s World Cup.

The Lionesses will enter the competition as European champions, having stormed to victory on home soil at Euro 2022.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

When is the Women’s World Cup 2023?

The tournament will start on July 20th, 2023, as hosts New Zealand take on Norway in Auckland.

Sydney has been chosen as the location for the final, which takes place on August 20th, 2023.

Who has qualified for the Women’s World Cup 2023?

All 32 teams have now qualified for the tournament, and have been drawn into eight groups.

Check out the groups below:

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B: Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada,

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

Group D: England, Denmark, China PR, Haiti

Group E: USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal

Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama

Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea

Results

Keep up to date with all of the tournament’s results here.

What venues are being used at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

In total, there are 10 venues being used –– six of which are in Australia, with four in New Zealand.

The complete list of stadiums are as follows:

Stadium Australia - Sydney - Capacity : 83,500

: 83,500 Sydney Football Stadium - Sydney - Capacity : 42,500

: 42,500 Suncorp Stadium/Lang Park - Brisbane - Capacity : 52,500

: 52,500 Melbourne Rectangular Stadium - Melbourne - Capacity : 30,050

: 30,050 Perth Rectangular Stadium - Perth - Capacity : 22,500

: 22,500 Hindmarsh Stadium - Adelaide - Capacity : 16,500 (expanding to 22,000)

: 16,500 (expanding to 22,000) Eden Park - Auckland - Capacity : 50,000

: 50,000 Wellington Regional Stadium - Wellington - Capacity : 34,500

: 34,500 Forsyth Barr Stadium - Dunedin - Capacity : 30,748

: 30,748 Waikato Stadium- Hamilton - Capacity: 25,800

Fixtures

Group Stage

Thursday, July 20th

Group A: New Zealand vs. Norway - (Eden Park, Auckland)

Group B: Australia vs. Republic of Ireland - (Sydney Football Stadium)

Friday, July 21st

Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland - (Forsyth Barr, Dunedin)

Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada - (Melbourne Rectangular)

Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica - (Wellington Regional)

Saturday, July 22nd

Group C: Zambia vs. Japan - (Waikato, Hamilton)

Group D: England vs. Group B playoff winners - (Lang Park, Brisbane)

Group D: Denmark vs. China - (Perth Rectangular)

Group E: United States vs. Vietnam - (Eden Park, Auckland)

Sunday, July 23rd

Group E: Netherlands vs. Group A playoff winners - (Forsyth Barr, Dunedin)

Group F: France vs. Jamaica - (Sydney Football Stadium)

Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa - (Wellington Regional)

Monday, July 24th

Group F: Brazil vs. Group C playoff winners - (Hindmarsh, Adelaide)

Group G: Italy vs. Argentina - (Eden Park, Auckland)

Group H: Germany vs. Morocco - (Melbourne Rectangular)

Tuesday, July 25th

Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines - (Wellington Regional)

Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway - (Waikato, Hamilton)

Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea - (Sydney Football Stadium)

Wednesday, July 26th

Group B: Canada vs. Republic of Ireland - (Perth Rectangular)

Group C: Spain vs. Zambia - (Eden Park, Auckland)

Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica - (Forsyth Barr, Dunedin)

Thursday, July 27th

Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria - (Lang Park, Brisbane)

Group E: United States vs. Netherlands - (Wellington Regional)

Group E: Group A playoff winners vs. Vietnam - (Waikato, Hamilton)

Friday, July 28th

Group D: England vs. Denmark - (Sydney Football Stadium)

Group D: China vs. Group B playoff winners - (Hindmarsh, Adelaide)

Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa - (Forsyth Barr, Dunedin)

Saturday, July 29th

Group F: France vs. Brazil - (Lang Park, Brisbane)

Group F: Group C playoff winners vs. Jamaica - (Perth Rectangular)

Group G: Sweden vs. Italy - (Wellington Regional)

Sunday, July 30th

Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand - (Forsyth Barr, Dunedin)

Group A: Norway vs. Philippines - (Eden Park, Auckland)

Group H: Germany vs. Colombia - (Sydney Football Stadium)

Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco - (Hindmarsh, Adelaide)

Monday, July 31st

Group B: Canada vs. Australia - (Lang Park, Brisbane)

Group B: Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria - (Melbourne Rectangular)

Group C: Japan vs. Spain - (Wellington Regional)

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia - (Waikato, Hamilton)

Tuesday, Aug 1st

Group D: China vs. England - (Hindmarsh, Adelaide)

Group D: Group B playoff winners vs. Denmark - (Perth Rectangular)

Group E: Group A playoff winners vs. United States - (Eden Park, Auckland)

Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands - (Forsyth Barr, Dunedin)

Wednesday, Aug 2nd

Group F: Group C playoff winners vs. France - (Sydney Football Stadium)

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil - (Melbourne Rectangular)

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden - (Waikato, Hamilton)

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy - (Wellington Regional)

Thursday, Aug 3rd

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany - (Lang Park, Brisbane)

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia - (Perth Rectangular)

Round Of 16

Friday, Aug 5th

49 - Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group C - (Eden Park, Auckland)

50 - Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group A - (Wellington Regional)

Saturday, Aug 6th

51 - Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group G - (Sydney Football Stadium)

52 - Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group E - (Melbourne Rectangular)

Sunday, Aug 7th

53 - Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group D - (Stadium Australia, Sydney)

54 - Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group B - (Lang Park, Brisbane)

Monday, Aug 8th

55 - Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group H - (Hindmarsh, Adelaide)

56 - Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group F - (Melbourne Rectangular)

Quarter-Finals

Thursday, Aug 11th

57 - Winners of 49 vs. Winners of 51 - (Wellington Regional)

58 - Winners of 50 vs. Winners of 52 - (Eden Park, Auckland)

Friday, Aug 12th

59 - Winners of 53 vs. Winners of 55 - (Lang Park, Brisbane)

60 - Winners of 54 vs. Winners of 56 - (Stadium Australia, Sydney)

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 01: Sarina Wiegman, Manager of England speaks during the England Women's Team Celebration at Trafalgar Square on August 01, 2022 in London, England. The England Women's Football team beat Germany 2-1 in the Final of The UEFA European Women's Championship last night at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Semi-Finals

Monday, Aug 15th

61 - Winners of 57 vs. Winners of 58 - (Eden Park, Auckland)

Tuesday, Aug 16th

62 - Winners of 59 vs. Winners of 60 - (Stadium Australia, Sydney)

Third-Place Play-Off

Friday, Aug 19th

63 - Losers of 61 vs. Losers of 62 - (Lang Park, Brisbane)

Final

Saturday, Aug 20th

64 - Winners of 61 vs. Winners of 62 - (Stadium Australia, Sydney)

How can I buy tickets for the Women’s World Cup 2023?

Authorised tickets for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup can only be purchased via the FIFA ticketing portal.

To purchase match tickets, fans must create a FIFA ticketing account.

How to watch the Women’s World Cup 2023?

In the UK, games will likely be televised live on both BBC and ITV.

The exact broadcasters have not been confirmed yet due to a dispute with FIFA, with other European countries such as Germany, Italy and France also impacted.