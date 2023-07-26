Highlights

Katie McCabe has made history by scoring the Republic of Ireland’s first-ever goal at a FIFA Women’s World Cup from an incredible set piece.

Earlier this year, Vera Pauw’s side booked their ticket to the Australia and New Zealand-based tournament after triumphing 1-0 over Scotland in their final qualifying match.

Having been sorted into Group B alongside co-hosts Australia, Nigeria and Canada, questions were originally raised on how far Ireland would be able to climb.

In their debut World Cup match, the team fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Tony Gustavsson’s side after Marissa Sheva brought down Hayley Raso in the box and Australia were awarded a penalty.

Ireland v Canada - Katie McCabe starts off strong

However, coming up against the 2019 Olympic Games gold winners, Canada, The Girls in Green made it clear that they were not going down without a fight.

In the fourth minute, Ireland was granted a corner after Kyra Carusa’s effort was sent behind by Kailen Sheridan.

Captain McCabe stood to deliver the ball, sending it swinging into the box and catching the Canadian off-guard

Despite Sheridan getting her fingers on it, McCabe’s ball slammed into the far corner of the net — earning Ireland their first-ever Women’s World Cup goal.

Celebrating the Olimpico, the captain could be seen holding her arms out wide in disbelief before her teammates rushed over to join in celebrating the momentous occasion.

You can watch the history-making moment here:

Unfortunatley, McCabe's strike was not enough to warrant a win, as Canada eventually triumphed 2-1.

The second group game marked the end of the road for Ireland. However, for women's football in the country, we can imagine that this is only the beginning.

Fans react to Katie McCabe’s brilliant goal

Following the goal, fans have taken to social media to praise the 27-year-old.

One wrote: “It's Katie McCabe's world and we're just all living in it.”

Another said: “THATS MY F****** PLAYER!! I’LL NEVER RECOVER!! Katie McCabe captain (sic) of Ireland scoring their first goal at their first ever World Cup, words don’t do justice for how proud I am.”

A third commented: “Ireland need to qualify for every major tournament from now on cause idk if I can watch another tournament without Katie McCabe being there.”

“Katie Mccabe - captain at her country’s first World Cup and she’s just scored Ireland's first World Cup goal against the Olympic champions. I’m actually going to cry WTF” said another fan.

Elsewhere, the official Paddy Power account has jokingly tweeted: “Petition: knock down the Spire on O’Connell Street and replace it with a statue of Katie McCabe.”

Who is Katie McCabe?

Dubbed by many as the ‘face of Irish football’, McCabe made her senior debut for her nation in March 2015 during their campaign in the Istria Cup.

Since then, the star has wracked up 74 international appearances for Ireland and is currently appearing at her first World Cup with her nation.

Outside of international football, the 27-year-old plays in the Women’s Super League under Jonas Eidevall at Arsenal.

A formidable player praised for her drive and determination on the pitch, McCabe has made 119 appearances for the club since joining in 2015 and has scored a total of 19 goals.