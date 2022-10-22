After the Lionesses' heroics at Euro 2022 last year, the 2023 Women's World Cup can’t come soon enough.

Confidence is sky-high, momentum is building and head coach Sarina Wiegman has named a star-studded squad full of talented players.

Last year's draw for the Women's World Cup revealed England would play in Group D, alongside Denmark, China PR and qualifying play-off winners Haiti.

Wiegman’s side will no doubt be favourites to top the group, but how could the rest of the draw shape up for the Lionesses?

We’ve mapped out England’s potential route to the final, including who they are most likely to face and where the games will be held.

Who will England face at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

The European champions will kick off their campaign in Brisbane on July 22nd against Haiti, who came through Play-off B to reach their first ever World Cup.

After this, England head to Sydney, where a clash against Denmark awaits on July 28th.

This tournament marks the first time Denmark has qualified since 2007. However, they do boast Bayern Munich star Pernille Harder in their ranks and will provide a stern test.

China PR await the Lionesses in their third and final group-stage match. The match is scheduled for August 1st in Adelaide.

Who could England face in the knockouts at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

While the World Cup is being held in Australia and New Zealand, the Lionesses will only play matches in Australia throughout the tournament, regardless of where they finish in the group.

If England win Group D, they will likely face the Group B runners-up in Brisbane, which is likely to be either Canada or Australia.

Both would be extremely tough opposition, with Australia having home advantage and Canada being the current Olympic champions.

Should Wiegman’s side come through that match, then a re-match of the Euro 2022 final against Germany may await in Sydney.

Germany are two-time World Cup champions, but last won the competition back in 2007.

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Alexandra Popp of Germany celebrates scoring their side's second goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match between Germany and France at Stadium MK on July 27, 2022 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

While this is all hypothetical at this stage, should the Lionesses make it to the semi-finals, then they will stay in Sydney and there is a chance they could face France.

England last played France back in April 2021, where they lost 3-1.

Given we’ve come this far, it’s only right that we acknowledge who England could play in the final in Sydney, even if that’s a long way away.

There are a number of teams that will fancy their chances of going far in the competition, but Spain, Sweden and the USA appear to be the frontrunners.

England have beaten all three teams in the past couple of years, and secured a thrilling 2-1 victory against the USA at Wembley in October 2022.

Have the Lionesses ever won the Women’s World Cup?

Though England secured their first-ever European Championship title this year, they are yet to win the Women’s World Cup.

In 2019, the team made it to the semi-finals, before losing 2-1 to the USA at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

The Lionesses will travel to Australia missing key personnel through injury, including captain Leah Williamson and Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner Beth Mead.

But England fans are still positive the side can go far at the tournament, even with potential encounters against Germany, France and the US on the horizon.