The dust is already beginning to settle on the FIFA Women’s Word Cup, with attention now turning towards the forthcoming Women’s Super League season.

In just a few weeks, international players such as Lauren Hemp, Katie McCabe and Zecira Muscovic will return to compete in the top flight of women’s football in England, and here at GiveMeSport, we couldn’t be more excited.

For many, the 2023/24 season will be the first time fans experience the Women's Super League.

So, here are 11 familiar Women’s World Cup stars who currently play for teams such as Arsenal, Chelsea and Aston Villa.

1 Lauren Hemp, Manchester City

Across seven matches at the Women’s World Cup, England international Lauren Hemp netted three goals and assisted a single Alessia Russo strike to help the Lionesses claim second place.

However, if you’re already a Women’s Super League viewer, then you’ll know that for the winger, that's a normal day's work.

The 23-year-old signed for Manchester City back in 2018, and has since made 81 league appearances and scored 30 WSL goals since.

However, with less than a year left on her contract, this could well be the Lionesses’ last season playing in Manchester.

Will she follow in the footsteps of Georgia Stanway, Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh and leave the club after the 2023/24 campaign? Or, will she end up sticking with teammates Alex Greenwood, Esme Morgan, Laura Coombs and Chloe Kelly? Only time will tell.

2 Amanda Ilestedt, Arsenal

It’s fair to say that Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall will be feeling pretty smug for snapping up Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt ahead of the 2023/24 WSL season.

The 30-year-old defender put in solid performances across the competition and managed to score a staggering four goals in seven games, too.

Having previously played in the Frauen-Bundesliga for teams like Turbine Potsdam and Bayern Munich, Ilestedt spent the last two years in Division 1 Féminin with Paris Saint-Germain.

With centre-back Leah Williamson expected to be out with an ACL injury until early 2024, it’s thought that Ilestedt could make her WSL debut as soon as October.

3 Lauren James, Chelsea

During the 2022/23 Super League season, the world finally sat up and paid attention to Lauren James. Under the expert guidance of Emma Hayes, the star made 18 league appearances and scored a total of five times.

Despite having played for Manchester United between 2019 and 2021, it was her most recent season at Chelsea that caught England boss Sarina Wiegman’s eye, and thus earned her a senior cap in September 2022.

The 21-year-old eventually netted her first international goal in the 2023 Arnold Clark Cup game against South Korea, and won a heavily-contested spot in Wiegman’s 23-woman FIFA Women’s World Cup squad.

While playing in Australia, she netted three goals in five games. And honestly? It seems as if the only way is up for James.

4 Katie McCabe, Arsenal

Having predominantly played her football in England since 2015, Katie McCabe is no stranger to the WSL. However, if you only became acquainted with the 27-year-old following her sensational Women’s World Cup debut, then you are in for a treat.

The utility player originally hails from Ireland, and has been a Gunner since signing with Arsenal in December 2015.

Since then, she’s had a season-long stint at Glasgow City, made 119 appearances for the WSL, and was named the Arsenal Player of the Season for 2021/22.

5 Kenza Dali, Aston Villa

Kenza Dali is an underrated midfielder who has been plying her trade in the Women’s Super League since the 2019/2020 season.

First playing for West Ham United between 2019 and 2021, the 32-year-old went on to make 20 league appearances for Everton, before signing with Carla Ward at Aston Villa last year.

Since joining the likes of Swiss international Alisha Lehmann and Lioness Rachel Daly, Dali has netted five goals in 21 appearances for the Villains.

A playmaker with creative vision, the midfielder lit up the world stage for France, and will be hoping to lift Villa to the top of the WSL table this season.

6 Zecira Musovic, Chelsea

In our books, Zecira Musovic was a serious contender for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Golden Glove. During the tournament, the Swede made some crucial saves, and ultimately helped earn her nation a bronze medal.

Having played the majority of her senior career at FC Rosengård, the 27-year-old joined Chelsea in 2021, and has since claimed three back-to-back WSL titles with the club.

While German international Ann Katrin-Berger is still Hayes’s go-to goalkeeper, Musovic is presumably next in line. However, nothing is set in stone, as new signing Hannah Hampton will also be gunning for the number one shirt.

7 Daphne van Domselaar, Aston Villa

Another goalkeeper who lit up on the world stage this summer was Aston Villa’s new star, Daphne van Domselaar.

Excitingly for women’s football fans in England, the 23-year-old is heading straight to our shores this summer, and is expected to begin training with Ward’s side immediately.

Brought in as Hampton’s replacement, Van Domselaar will be making her WSL debut this season after spending her senior career with FC Twente Vrouwen.

8 Jill Roord, Manchester City

Earlier this year, Manchester City fans were sent into a flurry when the club announced they had signed 26-year-old Jill Roord from VfL Wolfsburg.

Upon returning from the FIFA Women’s World Cup – where she netted four goals in five matches – Roord will begin pre-season training for her second stint in the Women’s Super League.

The midfielder was previously an integral part of Arsenal between the years of 2019 and 2021, after signing from Bayern Munich.

While with the Gunners, Roord helped the team earn second place in the 2020 FA Women’s League Cup, and scored nine goals.

9 Mary Earps, Manchester United

The 30-year-old England star Mary Earps is just as ferocious between the sticks for her club, Manchester United, as she is for her country.

Having previously played her football at Reading and Wolfsburg, the goalkeeper signed with United in 2019, and currently wears the number one shirt for the club.

Across four seasons with the Red Devils, Earps has made 80 WSL appearances, helped earn the club their first UEFA Women’s Champions League spot, and nabbed the Golden Glove for the 2022/23 season, too.

10 Mary Fowler, Manchester City

At just 20, Mary Fowler made her second FIFA Women’s World Cup roster this summer with Australia and scored her first goal during The Matildas’ 4-0 win over Olympic champions Canada.

Having previously played for Montpellier HSC between 2020 and 2022, the star signed for Manchester City ahead of the 2022/23 season on a four-year deal.

Having made 11 WSL appearances for the Sky Blues, it’s expected that Fowler’s World Cup exploits will earn her a place in the City starting lineup.

A versatile player who performs both as a striker and a midfielder, it is believed that this Matilda is just getting started.

11 Alex Greenwood, Manchester City

Alex Greenwood was a brilliant replacement for the injured Leah Williamson in England's back line during the 2023 Women's World Cup. She completed 568 passes – the highest at the tournament – and created 13 chances.

The 29-year-old has played for Manchester City since 2020, returning to England after a season with European heavyweights Lyon. She has also featured for Everton, Notts County, Liverpool and Manchester United.