Highlights Ben Johnson is set to stay at West Ham despite Crystal Palace's interest.

West Ham offered Johnson a new five-year deal this summer.

The Hammers have already sealed their first summer signing in Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme.

Defender Ben Johnson is set to stay at West Ham United despite links with a summer switch to Crystal Palace, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old, who saw little playing time last season under David Moyes, is now set for a fresh start with new manager Julen Lopetegui on board.

According to Jones, Johnson’s move to Crystal Palace looked ‘very likely at one stage’, but now he looks set to stay at his boyhood club amid a new era for the Hammers.

West Ham have reportedly offered the 24-year-old, whose contract expires this summer, a new five-year deal and are keen to keep him amid the interest from Palace.

The Athletic reports that Johnson has rejected multiple offers from West Ham before, after developing concerns over his playing time.

The full-back played just 544 minutes of Premier League football last season as Moyes showed trust in Czech international Vladimir Coufal throughout the campaign.

West Ham Keen to Keep Johnson

Lopetegui’s arrival ‘changed the situation’

Jones, speaking to GMS, suggests that West Ham never wanted to part ways with their youth academy product, Johnson:

”A move to Crystal Palace had looked very likely at one stage but things have slowly started to turn in West Ham’s favour. “They never wanted to lose him and it feels like the arrival of Lopetegui has changed the situation. He might well stay at West Ham and if so that will be one less piece of business they have to attend to in the transfer market. “Johnson has come through the Hammers youth set up, so there is emotion attached to this, and I get the feeling he might well end up staying after all.”

The 24-year-old helped West Ham win their first-ever European trophy last year as the Hammers lifted the Europa Conference League title under Moyes.

In four seasons with the senior squad, Johnson, who was once described as ‘wonderful’ by Stuart Pearce, has made 109 appearances for West Ham, scoring two goals.

Ben Johnson Stats (Premier League 2023-24) Games 14 Minutes 544 Pass completion 73.7% Progressive passes per 90 3.64 Successful take-ons per 90 1.82

West Ham Have Made First Summer Signing

Luis Guilherme has joined the Hammers

As reported by GMS sources, West Ham have completed their first summer deal after Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme joined the club from Palmeiras,

Lopetegui is set for a busy transfer window and will have been happy to already land 18-year-old Guilherme, who is tipped to become ‘the next Ronaldinho’.

The talented Brazilian teenager has already racked up 45 senior appearances for Palmeiras, contributing two goals.

According to GMS sources, a deal for the talented winger is worth around £25million as West Ham are keen to continue their talent search in Brazil.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-06-24.