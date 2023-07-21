Highlights Fans voted for the top 100 wonderkids in football in 2017, and it's interesting to see how their rankings have held up over the years.

Football fans are some of the most vocal people in the world. They take pride in how knowledgeable they are about the sport and if you speak to fans of any club, there will be plenty who believe they could do a better job than the managers that are in charge of their teams.

That's why it was interesting when fans had their own say and voted the 100 top wonderkids in football in 2017. This time, it's their opinion that will be analysed and potentially scrutinised over the years as each player named in the list takes very different routes throughout their career.

Already, just six years on, the 2017 top 100 wonderkids list is an interesting one, with some stars way exceeding their ranking in the list, while others haven't quite lived up to the expectations.

Quite surprisingly, Tottenham Hotspur feature the most players in the list, tied for first with Real Madrid, which is a little less shocking, with six players each involved, but let's take a look at the 100 top wonderkids in the 2017 voted by fans in 2017 to see if football fans are really as knowledgeable as they like to believe.

100 Arthur Melo

Only just making the list, Arthur Melo was at Gremio in 2017, but went on to have a decent few years, moving to Barcelona in 2018. He spent two years at the Spanish side before moving to Juventus in 2020 for big money.

After a further two seasons in Italy, the midfielder was loaned to Liverpool last summer, but the move was a disaster, and he played just 13 minutes for Jurgen Klopp's side. With four years between two of Europe's biggest clubs, though, it's safe to say he's had a better career so far than some of the names ranked above him in this list.

90 Jose Juan Macias

Despite being highly regarded by fans in 2017, the highest level of football Jose Juan Macias has reached since 2017, was seven appearances for La Liga side Getafe during a loan spell in 2021 in which the striker failed to score a single goal.

He has since returned to Chivas, the side he has remained at his entire career. His record for the Mexico national team is pretty impressive, though, with four goals in five appearances. Seeing the forward ranked higher than the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin and Ben Chilwell is quite wild.

Considering the level Achraf Hakimi has reached and the clubs he has played for over the last six years, this ranking seems way too low.

Appearances for Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain leave it undeniable that the full-back has had a fantastic career so far and in hindsight, belongs much higher on this list.

