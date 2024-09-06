Key Takeaways Lamine Yamal is the favourite to win the 2024 Kopa Trophy.

The Spanish teenager has become one of the brightest young stars on the planet after an incredible season.

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are also among the frontrunners.

Predicting who will be the next big star in world football is not always the easiest thing to do. While many could easily have spotted that a youthful Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo would go on to great things, the same people named former Manchester United midfielder Anderson the European Golden Boy back in 2008.

To be fair to the Brazilian, that award was not about whether or not he had the potential to be a big star. Rather, it was about how well he had done up until that point in comparison with similar prospects. That is exactly what the Kopa Trophy is designed to do too. Originated in 2018, the award is handed to the best-performing player under the age of 21. With the ten nominees already listed for the 2024 edition, they have now been ranked in order of who is most likely to come out on top out in the race for the prize.

Kopa Trophy Nominees Ranked Rank Goalkeeper Club 1 Lamine Yamal Barcelona 2 Joao Neves Paris Saint-Germain 3 Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United 4 Warren Zaire-Emery Paris Saint-Germain 5 Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United 6 Arda Guler Real Madrid 7 Savinho Manchester City 8 Mathys Tel Bayern Munich 9 Pau Cubarsi Barcelona 10 Karim Konate RB Salzburg

5 Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United

There were very few reasons for Manchester United fans to get excited last season, but if there were two, then Alejandro Garnacho was most certainly one of them. Having had a breakthrough campaign the year prior, Garnacho firmly established himself as a first-team player during a difficult time for the Red Devils.

With Anthony and Marcus Rashford out of form on either flank, the Argentine stepped up wherever needed and not only put in some match-winning performances but also scored what has to be one of the favourites for the Puskas award when it rolls around.

4 Warren Zaire-Emery

Paris Saint-Germain

It is clear that Paris Saint-Germain have a lot of stock in two young midfielders in particular, with both appearing high on this list. 18-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery may only just be old enough to drink alcohol in his home country, having become a legal adult less than 6 months ago, but there is every chance that by the time his 19th birthday comes around, he will made over a century of appearances in the French capital.

The youngster was also included in France's Euro 2024 squad. While he didn't play, the invaluable experience he would've taken from the trip to Germany will help him become an even better player in years to come.

3 Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United

Unless your name is Graeme Souness, many people look at Kobbie Mainoo as not only the future of Manchester United and England's engine room, but also its present too. After suffering an injury in the 2023 pre-season, Mainoo was thrown straight into the deep end by Erik ten Hag and took it like a duck to water.

Unphased, collected and graceful on the ball, the teenager became pivotal to everything good the Red Devils did. After scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup final, he became the answer to Gareth Southgate's midfield conundrum over the summer. Unless something drastic happens, Mainoo has all the makings of the next legendary academy graduate at Old Trafford.

2 Joao Neves

Paris Saint-Germain

The second half of the teenage midfield dynasty that is being built in Paris. However, before he made his move to the Parc de Princes, Joao Neves was becoming the latest midfielder to light things up in Portugal for Benfica. The wonderkid became the effective replacement for Enzo Fernandez when he left the club to join Chelsea in 2023 and it can be argued that the Portuguese international has a higher ceiling than his former teammate.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Neves is the sixth most expensive departure in Benfica history.

With every major name in Europe being linked with his services, it was PSG who were able to convince him to join their project, where he will look to reach the heights of other well-known teenagers who have played in the same jersey before him.

1 Lamine Yamal

Barcelona

Who else? When Lamine Yamal was just 16 years old he became the youngest player to play at the European Championships, the youngest player to score, the youngest to assist and then the youngest player to win the entire tournament with his electric displays.

That doesn't even take into account how seamlessly he settled into life at Barcelona, where he has become the most exciting prospect since Messi graduated from La Masia. There is every chance that this will not be the last time Yamal gets his name on this trophy, but there may not be a time when he is more deserving.