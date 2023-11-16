The Undertaker that ex-WWE Chairman and his close personal friend Vince McMahon banned him from using a certain word during his retirement speech at Survivor Series in November 2020.

Mark Calaway has given us perhaps the greatest-ever character in wrestling history. The Undertaker is one of the most iconic figures to ever step foot inside the squared circle and his résumé in terms of accolades certainly backs that up. He'll forever be remembered as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, there's no disputing that.

'Taker can point to his seven World Championships in WWE, as well as his six stints as one-half of the tag team champions, but perhaps the most impressive thing about his career is how Calaway always managed to keep the mystique of The Undertaker alive through many decades of wrestling history.

The Undertaker is one of WWE's greatest-ever wrestlers

Throughout his career, it became more and more publicly known that WWE wasn’t the competitive sport that some believed it to be, with the infamous ‘curtain call’ moment involving The Kliq being the first recorded evidence that would diminish the illusion of kayfabe. Still though, you’d be lying if you said that the daunting entrance of The Deadman never sent a chill down your spine.

Even in the modern day, Undertaker’s famous WrestleMania streak kept fans coming back for over 20 years to see whether The Phenom was truly indestructible on 'The Grandest Stage of Them All'. He has truly given everything he possibly could have to the business, so we can all agree that he would be deserving of the perfect send-off.

‘Taker’s career coming to an end is something which was teased for many years. Due to how sporadic his appearances became, his departure from the ring every year could've easily been his last. In particular, WrestleMania 33 saw him leaving his gloves, coat and hat in the ring, which many thought was the end.

However, at Survivor Series 2020, we finally got the conclusive message that The Undertaker’s in-ring journey was over, as the company held a retirement ceremony to close the show. It celebrated thirty years since his initial debut and provided a definitive close to his career.

Vince McMahon banned The Undertaker from saying 'retirement'

Now, on his Six Feet Under podcast, Undertaker has discussed a story behind Survivor Series 2020, in which he revealed that Vince McMahon was adamant that he couldn’t say the word ‘retirement’ during what was his retirement ceremony.

In November, that was one of those times where Vince and I butted heads. My retirement. He wouldn’t let me say retirement. ‘It’s time for the Undertaker to rest in peace.’ In full character. I have these guys, all in the ring, but I’m going to be in my full character. It was like, yuck,

This goes down as yet another case of Vince developing an odd new disliking of a word or phrase, with it very unusual for Calaway to have to bow out to the audience entirely in character. Though, you could say that it’s fitting, given the way in which the magic of The Undertaker has been preserved over the years.

The Deadman’s last outing was a rather memorable one, as the pandemic allowed him to take on AJ Styles in a cinematic ‘boneyard’ match.