Highlights Jamaican long jump athlete Carey McLeod had a spectacular jump in the World Championship, but it was for all the wrong reasons.

The World Athletics Championship has seen breathtaking races and surprising victories from athletes like Josh Kerr and Katie Moon.

McLeod's slip and fall during his long jump attempt was a result of a foul, but luckily he avoided serious injury.

Jamaican long jump athlete Carey McLeod made a BBC commentator gasp after he flew into orbit with a spectacular jump in the 2023 Budapest World Championships. However, it wasn't spectacular for the right reasons, oh no, it was spectacular for all the wrong reasons!

The 19th edition of the World Athletics Championship has lived up to expectations so far, with breathtaking races and excellent athletes rising to the occasion. British athlete and Scotland born Josh Kerr shocked the world in the 1,500 metres, defeating hot favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen with a flying last lap, along with Katie Moon and Nina Kennedy sharing the women’s pole vault gold medal, and Dutch star Sifan Hassan falling 50 metres from the line in the ladies 10,000 metres.

As day six of this year's Athletics World Championship commenced, the final of the men’s long jump didn’t disappoint. Greek athlete Miltiadis Tentoglou took home gold by just two centimetres with a jump of 8.52 metres, just ahead of Jamaican former World under 20 medalist Wayne Pinnock.

Jamaica had their fair share of the medals, with previous World Champion winner Tajay Gayle finishing in the bronze medal position, with a jump of 8.27 metres. However, the talk of the evening has to be fourth place finisher Carey McLeod, who also got a distance of 8.27, narrowly missing out on a medal.

Carey McLeod's long jump effort

After a solid first jump of seven metres and 19 centimetres all looked set, when McLeod set off on the runway, attempting to beat Gayle in a tiebreak jump after both athletes had drew level and take home third position, he committed a foul, which in turn led to an unfortunate slip, sending him flying through the air with his legs behind him.

With the crowd in disbelief, the 25-year-old must have got his feet muddled up, leading to his superhero impression. Luckily so, he avoided any serious injuries, but we can imagine he will have sore arms over the next few days, despite the commentator saying: “You can see something has really hurt him there.”

Fans saw the funny side on social media after the event once they knew the athlete was fine. According to The Sun, one fan said: “Man just invented a new sport. Far better than the long jump, may need a longer sandpit though.”

Another compared him to Manchester United’s new goalkeeper Andre Onana, who nearly gave away a penalty in the season opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers as he flew through the air to take down forward Sasa Kalajdzic.

These long jump slips have become and will continue to be a more common occurrence after a decision was made in 2022 to replace the plasticine on the jump board with high-tech cameras instead to receive a more accurate representation as to whether the athlete has committed a foul or not.

The downside to this is it increases the risk of the jumper slipping as the plasticine used to be a grip mechanism for the spikes to squash into.

Overall, McLeod will be disappointed with a fourth place finish, especially after losing out to his fellow companion, and will be left thinking ‘what if.’