The revelation of attacking duo, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, both being excluded from Manchester United's squad in the derby clash with Manchester City sent shock-waves through the club's fan base, and the uncertainty around their future at the club continues to grow. However, these two stars aren't the only ones tipped for an exit from the club, as midfielder, Christian Eriksen, is another name who is likely to depart from the club very soon.

It follows from reports earlier last week indicating that INEOS were prepared to sanction sales for all but a few select first-team stars considered '"unsellable", which includes the likes of Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo and Leny Yoro, per Florian Plettenberg. Anyone not mentioned in the proposed list may well be departing from Old Trafford in 2025 as part of the club's ambitious squad revamp.

Eriksen Set for Man Utd Exit Alongside Attacking Duo

The Dane hasn't played a single minute since Amorim's debut

As Manchester United snatched a dramatic late victory over Manchester City at the Etihad, Eriksen watched on from the bench. After starting in Amorim's debut fixture against Ipswich Town at the end of November, and consequently being flamed by critics for a poor performance, the Dane has yet to play a single minute in Red Devils' colors. All the signs are pointing towards an imminent departure and Fabrizio Romano had previously confirmed the club had no intentions of renewing the player's contract, which expires next summer.

Christian Eriksen's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 9 Minutes played 507 Pass completion 82.6% Key passes per 90 2.50 Tackles won per 90 0.54

Eriksen, who has previously been hailed as "world-class", would be wise to begin his search for a new club earlier in January. Game time is expected to be sparse at Old Trafford for the 32-year-old, and he must depart for new pastures if he is still passionate about regular football. He may not be the only Manchester United player in such a situation as well, with Rashford and Garnacho both being left out in the cold for the clash with City.

The former of the aforementioned two has reportedly been made available for transfer, per Plettenberg, indicating that his days at Old Trafford are likely numbered. As for the Argentine, his future remains uncertain as he has otherwise started in four outings under Amorim. His performances perhaps could be worth improving upon, though he is still a highly-regarded product of the club's youth academy. Roy Keane has suggested an altercation behind the scenes may have resulted in him falling out of favor under Amorim.

Ultimately, the future of this Manchester United trio is in serious doubt, and all three could potentially be headed for the club's egress as early as January.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 15/12/2024