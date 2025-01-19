Jorginho is reportedly in talks to leave Arsenal and join Flamengo this month, according to Brazilian outlet Globo.

The Brazilian-born midfielder has found game time hard to come by at the Emirates this season. The 'world-class' former Chelsea man has started just six of 10 Premier League games, and his contract is up next summer. He could return to his homeland to see out the rest of his career with an assured first-team status.

Jorginho joined Arsenal in January 2023 and has gradually lost prominence in the Gunners' first team. He signed a short-term contract extension in May and turned down opportunities to head elsewhere.

Jorginho Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 10 (6) Big Chances Created 1 Key Passes 0.3 Accurate Passes Per Game 26.3 (86%) Accurate Long Balls 0.7 (39%) Interceptions Per Game 0.5 Tackles Per Game 1.0 Ground Duels Won 2.2 (50%) Aerial Duels Won 0.2 (40%)

Mikel Arteta prefers Declan Rice and Thomas Partey over Jorginho, who has been in the Premier League for seven years. There have been suggestions he'll take on a coaching role with the North Londoners once he calls time on his career as he's working on his badges.

Flamengo In Talks With Jorginho

Brazilian Club Hope Arsenal Release Him

Jorginho has held talks with Flamengo over a move to the Maracana, but there are obstacles to reaching a potential deal. They are only willing to sign the veteran midfielder on a free transfer, which means they are hoping Arsenal release him.

The Italy international's financial demands are said to be 'out of the question' for Flamengo. He sits on a purported £110,000 per week at the Emirates. A pre-contract agreement is possible, but the Brazilian club want to sign him immediately.

Jorginho may be enticed to make the move, given his reduced game time. Speculation is growing over the Gunners swooping for Real Sociedad's Spanish defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi, further casting doubt over the Italian's future with the club. He could look to see out the season before leaving for a club abroad if he wishes to continue his career.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 18/01/2025.

Related Arsenal Could Sign ‘Exceptional’ Brazil Striker After Sesko Blow Arsenal could turn to the 23-year-old Brazilian forward amid an injury crisis in attack.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox