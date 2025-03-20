Mauricio Pochettino says he wants to return to Tottenham Hotspur one day and still has a ‘very good’ relationship with Daniel Levy despite being sacked by the Spurs chairman almost six years ago.

The Argentinian tactician was in charge of the Lilywhites between 2014 and 2019 and led them to a second-place finish in the 2016/17 Premier League season – the club’s highest top-flight position in more than 50 years.

Pochettino was appointed United States head coach in September and, despite his current focus on the 2026 World Cup, he still aims to return to North London in the future.

The 53-year-old was sacked by Spurs in 2019 and went on to manage Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea before taking his first national team job last year.

Pochettino Wants Spurs Return

‘I would like one day to come back’

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pochettino revealed that he still has a very good relationship with Levy and has left the door open for a future return to Spurs:

“When I left the club I always remember one interview I said I would like one day to come back to Tottenham. “I am in the USA, so I am not going to talk about that now - but what I said then I still, after six years or five years, feel in my heart. Yes, I would like one day to come back. “It's true after nearly six years with all that we lived together, it was tough because of all the ups and downs and emotional things that we lived. “We split very well. One thing was professional, another personal and now, like the day after we left Tottenham, we always have a very, very good relationship [with Levy].”

Pochettino, praised as 'world-class' and a 'serial winner', took charge of Spurs in 2014 and also led the club to the 2015 EFL Cup final and the 2019 Champions League final.

Tottenham are out of contention for three of the four trophies they competed for this season and only have a chance to win the Europa League, where they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are sitting 14th in the Premier League table and appear to be heading for their worst finish since the 2003/04 season, when they also ended up 14th.

The Lilywhites have won just 10 of their 29 league games this season, and Postecoglou’s future has come under renewed scrutiny following yet another defeat to Fulham last weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Record Games 293 Wins 160 Draws 60 Losses 73 Points per game 1.84

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-03-25.