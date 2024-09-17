Key Takeaways The Champions League is full to the brim with extraordinarily talented footballers plying their trade for the biggest clubs on the planet.

Real Madrid have five world-class players, including Jude Bellingham and Thibaut Courtois.

Liverpool can boast four players of similar quality, such as Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

The pinnacle of European football, the Champions League, homes just the greatest teams on earth. Real Madrid are the competition’s record winners with 15 titles, while AC Milan are second with a septet of titles. Bayern Munich of the Bundesliga and the Premier League’s Liverpool both boast six, respectively.

Ahead of the continent’s most prestigious competition getting underway this week, how many players, that can be considered to be world-class, will be plying their trade in this season’s instalment?

From Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka to Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid to Manchester City’s usual suspects of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, let’s take a look at the array of world-class players - taking the following ranking factors into consideration - who are set to grace the Champions League this term.

Ranking factors

Importance to their respective teams

Where they rank in their position (top five)

Goals & Assists

Clean sheets (goalkeeper-centric)

Notable performances during their careers

Other key statistics

Real Madrid - Five

Jude Bellingham, Antonio Rudiger, Thibaut Courtois, Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe

Close

As the reigning champions of Europe’s top table, Real Madrid – and Carlo Ancelotti, in particular - have a plethora of world-class stars at their disposal, including the likes of Bellingham. The imperious Englishman, 21, has everything in abundance, from his potency to his ability to make evading pressure look simple.

Between the posts for Los Blancos is Belgian Thibaut Courtois who, thanks to his long and storied career with the Spanish giants, can be considered to be one of the best shot-stoppers in world football – and he has been for a few years now.

From an attacking perspective, Ancelotti and his entourage have some of the best forwards in world football at their disposal – most notably, Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe, who will be looking to win his maiden Champions League this term.

They also boast Antonio Rudiger at the heart of their defence. For years now, the imposing German has been recognised as one of the best defenders thanks to his deceptive pace and stubborn approach to the forgotten aspect of the beautiful game: defending.

Real Madrid World-Class Players - Champions League Stats Player Matches Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Jude Bellingham 34 10 10 7/0 Antonio Rudiger 56 2 5 4/0 Vinicius Jr 56 21 22 7/0 Kylian Mbappe 73 48 26 5/0 Player Matches Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Yellow/Red Cards Thibaut Courtois 76 88 29 2/0

Manchester City - Four

Rodri, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne