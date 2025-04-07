Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has been criticised for his poor performance against Fulham on Sunday as the Reds were finally beaten on the road for the first time in this season's Premier League campaign - with club legend Steve Nicol blasting the Dutchman for having his 'worst game in a Liverpool shirt'.

Alexis Mac Allister fired the Reds into the lead with a stunning strike at Craven Cottage to give fans hopes that they were nearing another Premier League title - but three Fulham goals in 14 minutes left players stunned and Arne Slot deflated, keeping the champagne on ice for another week.

Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi and Ryan Sessegnon all got in on the act, with Fulham - one of the surprise packages of the season - jumping to eighth after a superb win on the River Thames against the champions elect.

Nicol: Van Dijk Endured 'Worst Game' in a Liverpool Shirt vs Fulham

The Dutchman has been superb but Sunday wasn't his day

But despite their praise, Liverpool's stars were largely brutalised by Nicol for allowing Fulham to turn the game on its head in such a short space of time. Ibrahima Konate was poor for Fulham's first, Andy Robertson's brainless ball across the box allowed Iwobi to score just moments later, before Muniz got the better of Van Dijk to nab the third.

Virgil van Dijk's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 =1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 3.2 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.6 2nd Clearances Per Game 5.1 1st Match rating 7.07 4th

And Nicol took particular aim at the trio, labelling it as Van Dijk's 'worst game' in a Liverpool shirt on both a team and individual level. He said of the 'world-class' star:

"I mean, that whole back four - and I'm giving [Curtis] Jones a pass here. Jones played right-back for Liverpool at Anfield last week. You can do that at home. "You can't [away]. That's not being realistic, thinking that he can go away from home to Fulham, a team that like to get at you and expect him to defend properly. "So I don't have any blame attached to Curtis Jones. The other three [Van Dijk, Konate and Robertson] however, easily. The three of them, that must be their worst three games both as a unit and as individuals in a Liverpool jersey. "It was just utter chaos."

Liverpool can still win the league in April. If they can win their next three games against West Ham United, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur, any Arsenal slip-up will hand the Reds the title before we finish the month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Virgil van Dijk has played 313 games for Liverpool.

But Van Dijk will have to be at his best to ensure that there is no monumental error in securing a second top-flight title in five years for the Anfield club.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-04-25.

