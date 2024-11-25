Federico Chiesa has reportedly reaffirmed his commitment to Liverpool, and has no plans to leave Anfield during the upcoming January transfer window, despite a lack of game time, as per Florian Plettenberg.

After joining last summer in a deal widely hailed as a bargain, given his pedigree and success at Juventus and with the Italian national team, Chiesa's debut season in Merseyside has been underwhelming thus far, with the winger making just 78 minutes of on-field appearances. Injuries and a lack of fitness have marred his progress, but the 27-year-old is convinced he has a part to play in Liverpool's season and is determined to prove his worth.

Chiesa Committed to Staying at Liverpool

The Italian is eager to prove himself despite limited opportunities so far

Speaking to X (formerly Twitter), Plettenberg revealed that Chiesa has "no plans to leave" Liverpool anytime soon, and a temporary loan move is also "not an option". It follows after GMS sources revealed earlier that interest from AC Milan and Napoli was unlikely to draw the player away from Premier League just months after his arrival.

An 18-minute cameo off the bench against Bournemouth back in September was the last the Premier League saw of Chiesa on the pitch. In fact, after being named an unused substitute in the clash with Wolves at the end of September, Chiesa is yet to be involved in a single matchday squad for Liverpool, with injuries and fitness concerns keeping him out of contention.

Federico Chiesa's 2024/25 Liverpool statistics (all competitions) Games 3 Starts 1 Goals 0 Assists 1 Expected goals 0.2 Minutes played 78

However, his first start in red was a memorable one - Chiesa assisted Diogo Jota for Liverpool's first goal in the 5-1 drubbing of West Ham in the EFL Cup. Talent-wise, it's difficult to write off the wide man, who registered an impressive ten goals and two assists in his final season for Juventus and has previously been dubbed "world-class" when fit.

The former Euros winner may have plenty to offer in what is already a highly-potent Liverpool attack, and he could prove to be a useful asset to Slot's squad if he is to return to such levels of performance.

Related Exclusive: Liverpool Not Keen on £50m Star as Salah Contract Update Emerges Liverpool are not pinpointing Omar Marmoush as their leading target to potentially replace Mohamed Salah

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 24/11/2024