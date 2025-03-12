Liverpool boss Arne Slot has provided an update on Ibrahima Konate’s injury after the Frenchman limped off during their Champions League last-16 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Dutch tactician revealed Konate was ‘just tired’ and seemingly hinted that the 25-year-old will be available for the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Konate went down twice in quick succession before coming off in the second half of extra time, with Wataru Endo replacing him just before Liverpool’s agonising loss on penalties.

While it looks like the Frenchman has avoided a serious injury, Trent Alexander-Arnold is now a major doubt for Sunday’s cup showdown at Wembley.

Konate Forced Off in Liverpool Loss

Expected to return for Newcastle clash

Slot, speaking in the post-match press conference, revealed that Konate ‘was just tired’ but offered a concerning update on Alexander-Arnold’s potential availability:

Liverpool are heading into the Carabao Cup final with a depleted squad, with Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez already on the treatment table and not expected to return in time.

Newcastle have also been hit by injury troubles, with Lewis Hall ruled out for the rest of the season, while Anthony Gordon is suspended.

Konate, meanwhile, has endured an injury-hit season and missed a month of action in December due to a knee injury.

The Frenchman, praised as ‘world-class’, has made 33 appearances across all competitions this term, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Ibrahima Konate's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 23 Goals 1 Assists 2 Goal-creating actions 5 Pass accuracy % 90.3 Minutes played 1,894

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-03-25.