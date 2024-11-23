Paul Merson believes that one of Liverpool's out-of-contract trio are going to pen a pre-contract agreement with a new club in January, and named Trent Alexander-Arnold as the most likely to leave Anfield.

The Reds are currently in talks with captain Virgil Van Dijk, star forward Mohamed Salah and defender Alexander-Arnold over new deals at the club, with all of their current deals set to expire in June 2025 in what is a tense period for the new board to contend with.

While speaking to Sportskeeda and offering his prediction for their weekend Premier League clash with Southampton, Merson spoke on the current situation at Anfield and admitted that he has a feeling the club could be about to lose at least one of their star trio - with the academy star seemingly closest to an exit amid interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

"The contract situation at Liverpool is getting a bit nervy, isn't it? I got this feeling that one of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah will sign a pre-contract agreement with another club in January. We might not see it in public, but they might just do it. "If you've got just six months left on your contract and you get injured, what happens then? Better safe than sorry. I'm not sure if Van Dijk will do it, but one of the other two might. I think it could be Alexander-Arnold, especially with all the talk about Real Madrid as well."

Liverpool Could Lose Star Trio

Salah tipped for Saudi move too

Rumours have been rampant about the future of right-back Alexander-Arnold, who has become an iconic figure at Anfield after coming through the academy and helping the team win everything since breaking into the team, and was described by former boss Jurgen Klopp as "world-class".

But having won everything already, there have been fears from some that a move abroad for a new adventure could be appealing. Reports have suggested that he has already told Liverpool he won't be renewing his contract, with Real Madrid considering making a move to sign him in January rather than in the summer, but that hasn't been confirmed.

The team will have a chance to test life without him in the coming weeks as he has been ruled out with a hamstring problem, leaving Arne Slot with a chance to test alternative options.

GIVEMESPORT Key statistics: Trent Alexander-Arnold has made 325 appearances for Liverpool since making his debut in 2016.

But there are also fears about Salah's future, with the Egyptian being lined up for a move to Saudi Arabia to become one of the highest-earning players in world football. His form this season has shown that he hasn't dropped his level whatsoever despite being in his thirties now, and replacing him would be seen as an impossible task.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 23/11/2024.