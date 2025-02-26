Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has no plans to leave Anfield before his contract expires in 2026, The Athletic journalist Gregg Evans has revealed.

The Scotland international has been a key player under Arne Slot this season, featuring in all but one of Liverpool’s Premier League games, and is expected to remain at the club this summer, with a short-term extension deemed ‘plausible’.

While the Reds are reportedly in the market for his long-term successor, it is believed that finding a buyer for Kostas Tsimikas would be more likely if a new left-back arrives at Anfield.

Andy Robertson’s Departure Ruled Out

Liverpool admirers of Milos Kerkez

According to Evans, if Liverpool sign a young left-back with the potential to succeed Robertson, the Scot can still play an important role in the seasons ahead.

The Reds are reportedly admirers of Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, who is also a target for several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United.

Robertson, meanwhile, is expected to at least see out his contract until June 2026 and is ‘in no rush’ to leave, despite previous links with a summer exit.

The 30-year-old, praised as ‘world-class’ by Kathryn Bate, has been a regular for Liverpool this season, making 35 appearances across all competitions and providing one assist in the Champions League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Robertson ranks sixth in minutes played among all Liverpool players this season.

Liverpool are preparing for a busy offseason under Slot and are expected to target a new centre-back.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are currently in the process of identifying their primary target and are considering both established players and promising talents.

The Premier League leaders have also yet to resolve the contract situations of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the latter emerging as a priority target for Real Madrid.

Andy Robertson's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 26 Goals 0 Assists 0 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 1,971

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-02-25.