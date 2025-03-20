Trent Alexander-Arnold's move to leave Liverpool and join Real Madrid is '99% complete', according to Spanish outlet AS.

The Reds defender came through the academy at Anfield and has won everything with the club including the Premier League and Champions League, and is on course to claim a second top-flight title this season with Arne Slot's side sitting 12 points clear at the top of the table.

But Alexander-Arnold's future has been a major talking point all season with his current contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign, and it's now emerged that an exit is almost certain to take place.

Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrd '99% Done'

Only a sudden change would see the deal collapse

Reports have suggested all year that Spanish giants Real Madrid were very keen on bringing Alexander-Arnold in to bolster their squad next season, but Liverpool are desperate to keep a player who they see as a future captain and rejected a bid in the January transfer window.

But the right-back has not agreed a new deal with the club and with the season winding down now, the expectation in Spain is that the England international will make the switch to La Liga.

According to the report, everything is already agreed. Alexander-Arnold knows his salary, length of contract and role in the squad while Liverpool have been informed of that situation although they haven't given up on changing his mind.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 35(4) Goals 3 Assists 7

The only thing remaining currently is the final signature, however, there is no worry in Madrid that it won't come and the only thing that would see a deal fall through is a sudden change of mind.

Liverpool are facing a major problem this summer with Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah also out of contract at the end of the season, while Slot is also ready to change the squad around with the futures of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Ibrahima Konate also potentially on the way out.

But Alexander-Arnold, who is widely considered to be 'world-class', is one the fans want to keep the most due to his connection to the club and his age, but it seems like a matter of when and not if he now departs.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 20/03/2025.