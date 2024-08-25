There has yet to be any formal offers made for Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Danish international is one of several Red Devils whose futures at Old Trafford remain uncertain. The emergence of Kobbie Mainoo and the return to fitness of Mason Mount has left the former Tottenham star on the fringes of Erik ten Hag's first team at the start of the Premier League season.

With just one-year left on his £150k-per-week contract, it appears as though United will struggle to cash in on the 32-year-old who has previously been described as "world-class", with Romano exclusively revealing to GIVEMESPORT that no concrete bids have been submitted to secure the playmaker's services.

Eriksen Situation Quiet According to Romano

The Dane could leave if a good proposal is made

When asked about whether Eriksen could leave the Theatre of Dreams before next week's transfer deadline, Romano cast doubt on any potential departure despite admitting that if a good offer came in, it was still a possibility:

"For Eriksen, it will depend on the proposals. A lot of rumours, a lot of stories, but from what I heard there is still no bid on Manchester United's table. They have not received any formal approach from any club. "Let's see if someone will arrive with a good proposal for Eriksen and if that proposal is quite attractive for the player that could be the case otherwise [that he will leave]. "At the moment, the situation is still quiet from what I'm hearing, so it will depend on proposals. But again, a lot of noise, but still no bids on the table."

Eriksen joined United in 2022 on a free transfer after making a miraculous comeback to English football following a cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 fixture against Finland.

The midfielder made 28 Premier League appearances in his debut campaign at Old Trafford, 25 of those being starts. However, his game-time decreased last term, with Eriksen being limited to just 12 starts in 22 league games. He has made 72 appearances for the club in all competitions since joining from Brentford on a free transfer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eriksen's goal contributions across all competitions fell from 12 during the 2022/23 season to four in the 2023/24 campaign.

United Reject Offer For McTominay

Napoli are the latest club to have made an attempt to sign the Scotsman

Another midfielder whose future is up in the air at Old Trafford is Scott McTominay's. The Scottish international played an invaluable role for Erik ten Hag in what was a difficult campaign for the Red Devils.

Despite his heroics, the 27-year-old has been the subject of interest from several clubs this summer, and United are believed to be willing to sell the player for a fee of around £30 million. Having already turned down approaches that fell short of their valuation from Fulham, Romano confirmed on Saturday morning that the club had also turned down an offer of €25 million (£21.8 million) for the box-to-box midfielder.

It is not known if Gli Azzurri will return with another bid, but it has been suggested that personal terms with the player is not expected to be a stumbling block.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - accurate as of 24/08/2024