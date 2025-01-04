Paul Merson has given a damning verdict on the futures of Manchester United midfielders, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, insisting that the duo should not be fielded together in the Premier League anymore.

Both players started in the Red Devils' last fixture against Newcastle, as Ruben Amorim's men fell to a fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions. Yet to score in the last three Premier League outings, but having conceded seven instead, the pressure is now mounting on the former Sporting boss, who has been let down by his players on multiple occasions following his arrival at the club. A trip to Anfield to face North-West rivals, Liverpool, awaits next, and persisting with the same midfield set-up in this clash as against the Magpies could prove to be one of Amorim's worst decisions.

Merson: Eriksen and Casemiro 'Can't Play Together' Anymore

The former Arsenal man is confident the duo will struggle together

Merson, via Sportskeeda, claimed that Amorim was fortunate to avoid a thrashing against Newcastle, given his team selection, particularly regarding the midfield choices. He wrote:

"Christian Eriksen and Casemiro have had unbelievable careers, but they can't play together in the Premier League anymore. This isn't the Portuguese league, Ruben Amorim has to pick the team accordingly. The team he set up against Newcastle, I actually thought they did well to lose only 2-0! When I saw that line-up, I was like 'wow, this could end up being a big loss for United'."

Indeed, the duo of Eriksen and Casemiro struggled to cope physically against Newcastle's tireless midfield, and Amorim was forced into controversially replacing Joshua Zirkzee with Kobbie Mainoo in the 33rd minute to shore up in the middle of the park. Gary Neville shared Merson's perspective of their performance, noting that the two in midfield were "like mannequins".

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen vs Newcastle - Statistics comparison Casemiro Christian Eriksen Minutes Played 65 91 Pass completion 80% 83% Big Chances Missed 1 0 Ground Duels (Won) 5 (4) 4 (3) Aerial Duels (Won) 2 (1) 0 (0) Possession Lost 14 14 Tackles won 3 3 Dribbled Past 1 0

Eriksen who has starred for Tottenham and Inter Milan in the past, enjoyed a strong first season at Old Trafford, and was dubbed "world-class" by his national teammate, Kasper Schmeichel. Additionally, Casemiro's glittering career has been laced with five Champions League titles, and Manchester United legend, Gary Pallister, insisted that he was still a "world-class midfielder" last season.

However, both players, now 32-years-old, have failed to meet expectations under new boss, Amorim. The Portuguese tactician's persistence with a high-energy style of play has not suited the duo, and the club are now willing to listen to offers for both as part of their squad clear-out during the current January transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of SofaScore.com - Correct as of 04/01/2025