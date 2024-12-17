Marcus Rashford is reportedly no longer part of Manchester United’s plans and is considered surplus to requirements under Ruben Amorim, according to Sky Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The 27-year-old’s style of play is said to be the ‘opposite’ of the football Amorim wants to implement, and his departure could pave the way for the Red Devils to bring in a new attacker in 2025.

United are reportedly concerned about Rashford’s off-field lifestyle as well as his performances on the pitch.

The 60-cap England international has managed just 11 Premier League goals since the start of last season, and the club are now eager to remove his lucrative contract from their wage bill.

According to Tavolieri, Rashford has been identified by INEOS as the first major departure in 2025, with a €45million (£37million) price tag set in hopes of attracting interest from potential suitors.

Paris Saint-Germain, who showed interest in the 'world-class' 27-year-old during the summer of 2023, could reportedly reignite their pursuit next year, though his ‘individualistic’ style may raise concerns for coach Luis Enrique.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford has scored four goals and provided one assist in 15 Premier League appearances this season.

Reports linking Rashford with a move away from Old Trafford first emerged last week, shortly before Amorim made the surprise decision to omit him and Alejandro Garnacho from the matchday squad for the Manchester City clash.

Amorim explained the decision after United’s 2-1 victory at the Etihad, saying that standards at the club must remain ‘incredibly high’. He also added that both Rashford and Garnacho are in contention to start in Thursday’s Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham.

It was the first time Rashford had missed a Premier League game this season, having featured in all 15 games prior, making 12 starts.

Whether any interested clubs will move for him in January remains uncertain – reports are suggesting a summer departure is more likely, with Saudi Arabian sides also potentially entering the race after the season.

Marcus Rashford's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 15 Goals 4 Assists 1 Expected goals 1.7 Expected assisted goals 2.1 Shot-creating actions per 90 2.67 Minutes played 978

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-12-24.